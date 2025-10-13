Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie enjoy glamorous night in Monaco

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Prince Edward and Sophie enjoy glamorous night in Monaco.
- Buckingham Palace announce incoming German state visit.
State visit announced
Buckingham Palace has just announced that the
Princess Eugenie's unseen wedding snap
Princess Eugenie celebrated seven years of marriage with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the royal released a previously unseen picture of the newlyweds sharing a kiss.
The pair, who first began dating in 2010 after meeting in Verbier, share two sons, August and Ernest, and split their time between their Kensington Palace cottage and Portugal.
Happy Monday
Good morning, it's Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Correspondent, keeping you up to date with today's royal news and pictures.
Over the weekend, we saw the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco in Monaco.
The Norwegian royals were present for the State Opening of Parliament, while the Spanish royals celebrated Fiesta Nacional de España (National Day).
Stay tuned for more!