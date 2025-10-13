Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie enjoy glamorous night in Monaco
Live:

The Edinburghs attended a gala dinner as we prepare for another busy week on the royal beat - all the news from Monday 13 October

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. © Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prince Edward and Sophie enjoy glamorous night in Monaco.
  • Buckingham Palace announce incoming German state visit.
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
15m ago

State visit announced

Buckingham Palace has just announced that the

The King and Queen Consort with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at Brandenburg Gate © Getty
The King and Queen with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender in 2023

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
34m ago

Princess Eugenie's unseen wedding snap

Princess Eugenie celebrated seven years of marriage with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the royal released a previously unseen picture of the newlyweds sharing a kiss. 

The pair, who first began dating in 2010 after meeting in Verbier, share two sons, August and Ernest, and split their time between their Kensington Palace cottage and Portugal.

View post on Instagram
 

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
56m ago

Happy Monday

Good morning, it's Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Correspondent, keeping you up to date with today's royal news and pictures. 

Over the weekend, we saw the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco in Monaco. 

The Norwegian royals were present for the State Opening of Parliament, while the Spanish royals celebrated Fiesta Nacional de España (National Day). 

Stay tuned for more!

