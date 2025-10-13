Hospital where Princess Kate welcomed George, Charlotte and Louis adds new 'monumental' landmark

A powerful statue reflecting a realistic look at postpartum motherhood has been erected outside the hospital where the Princess of Wales introduced her three children to the world as babies. Last week, parenting brand Frida unveiled the seven-foot bronze art installation outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

Created by acclaimed British artist Rayvenn Shaleigha D'Clark, whose previous works have been showcased at the V&A Museum, and Frida's founder Chelsea Hirschhorn, the statue called Mother Vérité, was created from scans of real postpartum women to capture details from stretch marks to nursing breasts.

© Frida The statue outside the famous Lindo Wing

"We wanted a way to honour a woman's physical transformation into motherhood and encourage an open dialogue around the invisible work often that comes with motherhood. And we thought how can we value something we can't see? If we want to lift the veil and shed light on these experiences, we have to make them larger than life," Frida founder, CEO and mum-of-four Chelsea said in a statement.

© Frida The artwork was crafted from scans of real postpartum women

A 2021 study by Art U.K. found that fewer than four per cent of statues in London represent women, and virtually none honour motherhood.

The artwork has received praise from organisations and mothers alike, with one writing on social media: "It's amazing! I'm 3 months [postpartum] and this gives me all the feels. Incredible statement." Another wrote: "Monumental! What an incredible tribute to the physical and emotional metamorphosis that is motherhood," while a third added: "So nice to see women being celebrated during the most vulnerable time in their lives."

As well as physical symptoms after giving birth, according to the NHS, more than one in every ten women experience postnatal depression within a year of giving birth.

Royal births at the Lindo Wing

The Princess of Wales followed in the late Princess Diana's footsteps with her decision to give birth to her children at the private maternity ward. Although, the Princess Royal first began the tradition with the arrival of her first child, Peter Phillips, in 1977.

© Getty Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Peter in 1977

Kate posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing in front of the world's media after the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively. The Princess later spoke about the experience on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020, admitting that it was "slightly terrifying," but that she and her husband, Prince William, were grateful for the public's support.

© Getty Images Kate leaving the Lindo Wing with baby Louis in 2018

Fees at the Lindo Wing start from £7,425, with the package including midwife appointments, routine tests and birth on the labour ward itself, as well as first night of ward care and accommodation, accommodation and complimentary meals for partners, a celebration afternoon tea and infant feeding support.

Where to see the statue

After its initial display outside the famous maternity ward, the striking bronze sculpture will spend time in Portman Square for the Frieze art festival and travel to Miami for Art Basel, before returning to London long-term for permanent viewing.

