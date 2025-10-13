Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hospital where Kate Middleton welcomed George, Charlotte and Louis adds new 'monumental' landmark
Subscribe
Hospital where Kate Middleton welcomed George, Charlotte and Louis adds new 'monumental' landmark

Hospital where Princess Kate welcomed George, Charlotte and Louis adds new 'monumental' landmark

The Princess of Wales welcomed her children at the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, in 2013, 2015 and 2018

Kate and William outside the Lindo wing with baby George in 2013© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A powerful statue reflecting a realistic look at postpartum motherhood has been erected outside the hospital where the Princess of Wales introduced her three children to the world as babies. Last week, parenting brand Frida unveiled the seven-foot bronze art installation outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

Created by acclaimed British artist Rayvenn Shaleigha D'Clark, whose previous works have been showcased at the V&A Museum, and Frida's founder Chelsea Hirschhorn, the statue called Mother Vérité, was created from scans of real postpartum women to capture details from stretch marks to nursing breasts.

Postpartum woman statue outside the Lindo Wing© Frida
The statue outside the famous Lindo Wing

"We wanted a way to honour a woman's physical transformation into motherhood and encourage an open dialogue around the invisible work often that comes with motherhood. And we thought how can we value something we can't see? If we want to lift the veil and shed light on these experiences, we have to make them larger than life," Frida founder, CEO and mum-of-four Chelsea said in a statement.

Postpartum woman statue outside the Lindo Wing© Frida
The artwork was crafted from scans of real postpartum women

A 2021 study by Art U.K. found that fewer than four per cent of statues in London represent women, and virtually none honour motherhood. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Cutest royal baby moments

The artwork has received praise from organisations and mothers alike, with one writing on social media: "It's amazing! I'm 3 months [postpartum] and this gives me all the feels. Incredible statement." Another wrote: "Monumental! What an incredible tribute to the physical and emotional metamorphosis that is motherhood," while a third added:  "So nice to see women being celebrated during the most vulnerable time in their lives."

As well as physical symptoms after giving birth, according to the NHS, more than one in every ten women experience postnatal depression within a year of giving birth. 

Royal births at the Lindo Wing

The Princess of Wales followed in the late Princess Diana's footsteps with her decision to give birth to her children at the private maternity ward. Although, the Princess Royal first began the tradition with the arrival of her first child, Peter Phillips, in 1977.

Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Peter in 1977© Getty
Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Peter in 1977

Kate posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing in front of the world's media after the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively. The Princess later spoke about the experience on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020, admitting that it was "slightly terrifying," but that she and her husband, Prince William, were grateful for the public's support.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with her newborn baby son on April 23, 2018 in London, England© Getty Images
Kate leaving the Lindo Wing with baby Louis in 2018

Fees at the Lindo Wing start from £7,425, with the package including midwife appointments, routine tests and birth on the labour ward itself, as well as first night of ward care and accommodation, accommodation and complimentary meals for partners, a celebration afternoon tea and infant feeding support.

Where to see the statue

After its initial display outside the famous maternity ward, the striking bronze sculpture will spend time in Portman Square for the Frieze art festival and travel to Miami for Art Basel, before returning to London long-term for permanent viewing.

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
When royal parents do the school run
When royal parents do the school run
Take a look at the cutest photos of royal parents taking their children to school including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & more
Read More