Princess Caroline's son and model daughter-in-law welcome baby

There is a new baby in the Monegasque royal family! Princess Caroline's son, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo have welcomed a baby girl according to French publication Paris Match. The couple, who recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, also share two other children: Stefano, 8, and Francesco, 7. News of the couple's third pregnancy was revealed earlier this year by journalist and ICON Magazine founder Inga Griese, who attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show on Tuesday alongside a plethora of A-list guests, including Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law. In a post shared to Instagram, Inga uploaded a string of images taken from the sartorial showcase which included a snap of a pregnant Beatrice.

Her caption read in part: "It was a true pleasure to meet again with the icon of beauty&brain, Beatrice Casiraghi-Borromeo @astreafilms, who is happily pregnant with a girl after two sons." Beatrice and Pierre's third baby will be Princess Caroline's eighth grandchild. The Princess is already a grandmother to the couple's two sons, as well as Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana's three kids, Sacha, India and Maximilian, and Charlotte Casiraghi's children, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam.

Beatrice and Pierre's love story

Beatrice and her husband Pierre first crossed paths when they were university students in Milan. Pierre popped the question after a whirlwind romance, and the pair later exchanged vows on 25 July in 2015.

Beatrice was also crowned the most stylish European royal by Tatler in 2021. At the time, the publication said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

What has Beatrice said about her marriage and sons?

Beatrice has previously spoken candidly about her marriage to Pierre and motherhood. She spoke to L’Officiel in 2021, saying: "I felt a little bit guilty when I properly got back to work but I see that our kids are happy and loving school. Also, my husband is a very present father, which helps a lot." She added: "Children are a constant reminder that there are infinite points of view, and also that we should try harder – to be better, to make things better."

© Corbis via Getty Images Beatrice and Pierre have two sons

She also hailed Princess Caroline's words of wisdom, saying: "As my mother-in-law once beautifully said, traditions are the transmission of fire, not the worshiping of ashes. I like this concept very much, and I think that you can enjoy the cultural and historical implications of traditions without staying stuck in the past."