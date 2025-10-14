Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Caroline's son and model daughter-in-law welcome baby
Subscribe
Princess Caroline's son and model daughter-in-law welcome baby

Princess Caroline's son and model daughter-in-law welcome baby

Princess Caroline's son, Pierre Casiraghi and his model wife, Beatrice Borromeo have welcomed their child together, a baby girl.

Beatrice Borromeo stuns in a champagne sequin gown with long gloves and diamond jewellery at a formal event.© Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
31 minutes ago
Share this:

There is a new baby in the Monegasque royal family! Princess Caroline's son, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo have welcomed a baby girl according to French publication Paris Match. The couple, who recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, also share two other children: Stefano, 8, and Francesco, 7. News of the couple's third pregnancy was revealed earlier this year by journalist and ICON Magazine founder Inga Griese, who attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show on Tuesday alongside a plethora of A-list guests, including Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law. In a post shared to Instagram, Inga uploaded a string of images taken from the sartorial showcase which included a snap of a pregnant Beatrice.

Her caption read in part: "It was a true pleasure to meet again with the icon of beauty&brain, Beatrice Casiraghi-Borromeo @astreafilms, who is happily pregnant with a girl after two sons." Beatrice and Pierre's third baby will be Princess Caroline's eighth grandchild. The Princess is already a grandmother to the couple's two sons, as well as Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana's three kids, Sacha, India and Maximilian, and Charlotte Casiraghi's children, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam.

Beatrice and Pierre's love story

Beatrice and her husband Pierre first crossed paths when they were university students in Milan. Pierre popped the question after a whirlwind romance, and the pair later exchanged vows on 25 July in 2015.

Beatrice was also crowned the most stylish European royal by Tatler in 2021. At the time, the publication said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene Fashion

What has Beatrice said about her marriage and sons?

Beatrice has previously spoken candidly about her marriage to Pierre and motherhood. She spoke to L’Officiel in 2021, saying: "I felt a little bit guilty when I properly got back to work but I see that our kids are happy and loving school. Also, my husband is a very present father, which helps a lot." She added: "Children are a constant reminder that there are infinite points of view, and also that we should try harder – to be better, to make things better."

Beatrice Borromeo stands with her family in a red structured suit and matching wide-brim hat, coordinating with her sons' red velvet trousers.© Corbis via Getty Images
Beatrice and Pierre have two sons

She also hailed Princess Caroline's words of wisdom, saying: "As my mother-in-law once beautifully said, traditions are the transmission of fire, not the worshiping of ashes. I like this concept very much, and I think that you can enjoy the cultural and historical implications of traditions without staying stuck in the past."

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

HELLO!'s biggest royal fans over at The HELLO! Royal Club are set to receive exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the wedding of the year this Saturday, including that most intimate of wedding staples: the first dance. Don't want to miss out on Princess Martha Louise's big day? Then why not take advantage of our special offer: join the club before this Sunday and get a celebratory 20% off annual membership.

In addition to this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, you will open up a slew of other benefits including:

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from our royal editor Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)
  • *Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

There's 'Norway' you will want to miss out...

You can claim our special offer here. See you in the club, royal fans! 

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More