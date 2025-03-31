The royal absence that nearly went unnoticed at Monaco's Rose Ball

The Monegasque royal family wowed at the glittering annual Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) event at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco on Saturday evening.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene led the arrivals at the glitzy soiree, which raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, a charity dedicated to the arts in memory of the late Grace Kelly, who died in a car crash in 1982.

While Albert, 67, was joined by his sister, Princess Caroline, 68, and Caroline's children and their spouses, there was one notable absentee from the Rose Ball.

Caroline's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi was seen walking arm-in-arm down the red carpet with her sister-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Charlotte's brother, Pierre Casiraghi.

© Getty Images Charlotte and Beatrice arrived arm-in-arm together

Pierre, 37, was absent from the Rose Ball this year and since he is not a working member of the royal family and does not carry out official duties, the Princely Palace has not released any explanation as to why he missed it.

The businessman is currently training for the Admiral's Cup, a sailing challenge taking place between 17 July and 1 August off the Isle of Wight in the UK.

© Getty Beatrice with Pierre at last year's ball

Pierre is set to make history as part of the first team of athletes representing the Yacht Club Monaco to sail in the Admiral's Cup.

He married Italian journalist and model Beatrice in 2015 and the couple share two sons – Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

© JacopoR/PierreS, Getty Pierre and Beatrice on their wedding day

Meanwhile, equestrian and model Charlotte separated from her husband, Dimitri Rassam, after four years of marriage in 2024.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's fashion evolution

Royal style at the Rose Ball

The Monegasque pull out all of the stops when it comes to their red carpet fashion. Princess Charlene, 47, oozed elegance in a one-shoulder lamé Chantilly lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while her sister-in-law, Princess Caroline opted for a Grecian-style cream gown by Chanel.

© Getty Princess Caroline and Princess Charlene worn one-shoulder gowns

Charlotte wowed in a classic black Chanel gown, while Beatrice stood out in caped-sleeve scarlet Dior number.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra and her boyfriend, Ben Sylvester-Strautmann

Andrea Casiraghi's wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo, looked striking in a pink satin Erdem gown, while Princess Alexandra of Hanover stood out in a pink tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with Cartier jewels.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition