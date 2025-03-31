Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierre Casiraghi mysteriously absent from Monaco's Rose Ball - details
Ben Sylvester Strautmann, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Boromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo posing at Monaco Rose Ball© Getty Images

The royal absence that nearly went unnoticed at Monaco's Rose Ball

Princess Charlene, Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo brought the glamour

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Monegasque royal family wowed at the glittering annual Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) event at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco on Saturday evening.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene led the arrivals at the glitzy soiree, which raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, a charity dedicated to the arts in memory of the late Grace Kelly, who died in a car crash in 1982.

While Albert, 67, was joined by his sister, Princess Caroline, 68, and Caroline's children and their spouses, there was one notable absentee from the Rose Ball.

Caroline's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi was seen walking arm-in-arm down the red carpet with her sister-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Charlotte's brother, Pierre Casiraghi.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo walk down red carpet © Getty Images
Charlotte and Beatrice arrived arm-in-arm together

Pierre, 37, was absent from the Rose Ball this year and since he is not a working member of the royal family and does not carry out official duties, the Princely Palace has not released any explanation as to why he missed it.

The businessman is currently training for the Admiral's Cup, a sailing challenge taking place between 17 July and 1 August off the Isle of Wight in the UK.

Beatrice Borromeo with Pierre Casiraghi at the Rose Ball 2024© Getty
Beatrice with Pierre at last year's ball

Pierre is set to make history as part of the first team of athletes representing the Yacht Club Monaco to sail in the Admiral's Cup.

He married Italian journalist and model Beatrice in 2015 and the couple share two sons – Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Boromeo leave Isola Madre to attend their wedding party © JacopoR/PierreS, Getty
Pierre and Beatrice on their wedding day

Meanwhile, equestrian and model Charlotte separated from her husband, Dimitri Rassam, after four years of marriage in 2024.

Royal style at the Rose Ball

The Monegasque pull out all of the stops when it comes to their red carpet fashion. Princess Charlene, 47, oozed elegance in a one-shoulder lamé Chantilly lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while her sister-in-law, Princess Caroline opted for a Grecian-style cream gown by Chanel.

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince's Albert II of Monaco pose during the 69th edition of the "Bal de la Rose" (Rose Ball) event at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco,© Getty
Princess Caroline and Princess Charlene worn one-shoulder gowns

Charlotte wowed in a classic black Chanel gown, while Beatrice stood out in caped-sleeve scarlet Dior number.

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Ben Sylvester-Strautmann attend the Rose Ball 2025 on March 29, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. © Getty Images
Princess Alexandra and her boyfriend, Ben Sylvester-Strautmann

Andrea Casiraghi's wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo, looked striking in a pink satin Erdem gown, while Princess Alexandra of Hanover stood out in a pink tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with Cartier jewels.

