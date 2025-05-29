Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo confirms pregnancy - and baby's gender

Monegasque royal Beatrice Borromeo is reportedly expecting her third child, it has been revealed.

The joyous family news has come via journalist and ICON Magazine founder Inga Griese, who attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show on Tuesday alongside a plethora of A-list guests, including Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law.

In a post shared to Instagram, Inga uploaded a string of images taken from the sartorial showcase. Her caption read in part: "It was a true pleasure to meet again with the icon of beauty&brain, Beatrice Casiraghi-Borromeo @astreafilms, who is happily pregnant with a girl after two sons."

© Getty Images Beatrice attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show at Hotel Eden

Beatrice, 39, looked flawless at the stylish event, dressed in a rippling white silk dress crafted by Dior, complete with a knotted bow on one shoulder and a fluted sleeve. She accessorised with a gleaming gold clutch, strappy heels and some dazzling diamond earrings.

© Getty Images Beatrice Borromeo pictured at Hotel Eden in Rome on Tuesday

Elevating her look, Pierre Casiraghi's wife secured her blonde locks into a sleek ponytail, and highlighted her features with a sweep of bronzer, rosy blush and a glossy petal pink lip.

Also in attendance were the likes of Rosamund Pike, Ashley Park and Natalie Portman.

Beatrice's family life

Beatrice and her husband Pierre crossed paths while at university in Milan. Pierre popped the question after a whirlwind romance, and the pair later exchanged vows on 25 July in 2015.

© Getty Images The former journalist is married to Pierre Casiraghi

The pair are proud parents to two sons, Stefano and Francesco, who were born in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

During a previous interview with iO Donna, Beatrice shared a rare insight into her family life, saying: "If I don't have any commitment as a Red Cross volunteer, I spend the morning with my children.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Pierre are doting parents to two sons

"We play a little on the bed, then breakfast: fruit, biscuits, cereals, bread, butter and honey; a cappuccino for me, milk with foam for them."

Who is Beatrice?

Beatrice was crowned the most stylish European royal by Tatler in 2021. At the time, the publication said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

© Getty Images The Monaco royal at Paris Fashion Week in 2024

She was born in Italy to mother Countess Donna Paola Marzotto and father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, who holds the title of Count of Arona and comes from Italian aristocratic house Borromeo.

She did a master's degree in journalism, before going on to work for an Italian talk show in addition to a weekly radio show. Beyond this, she's also modelled for an array of fashion houses including Chanel and Valentino.