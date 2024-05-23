Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi look so in love ahead of 9th wedding anniversary

Monegasque royal Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo looked smitten at the Cannes Film Festival.

Stepping out on Wednesday, the couple appeared so loved-up as they graced the red carpet holding hands.

© Getty Images The smitten couple were pictured holding hands

For the glitzy event, Beatrice, 38, struck sartorial gold in a bewitching crushed velvet maxi dress in plum. The journalist and TV presenter teamed her elegant frock with a pair of metallic heels and a matching jewellery set comprising a fused silver hoop necklace and drop earrings.

© Getty Images Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi attended the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" red carpet event

As for hair and makeup, Beatrice exuded old Hollywood glamour, opting to style her honeyed blonde locks flipped over to one side with undulating waves. She highlighted her chiselled cheekbones with sculpting bronzer and added a slick of matte peach lipstick and telescopic mascara.

© Getty Images The pair donned their glad rags for the glitzy premiere in Cannes

Princess Caroline of Monaco's son Pierre, meanwhile, looked debonair in a royal blue tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a smart bow tie.

The couple were on the red carpet for the premiere of Le Comte de Monte-Cristo at the Palais des Festivals. Also in attendance were Swiss actress Souheila Yacoub and Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly.

Pierre and Beatrice met while studying at university in Milan in 2008. After Pierre popped the question with a sparkling pink diamond ring, the couple wed in a gorgeous ceremony in 2015.

They had a civil ceremony held in Monaco on 25 July, and a party at the Grimaldi Palace and the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo, hosted by Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert II.

© Getty Images Beatrice and her husband tied the knot in 2015

Who are Pierre's parents?

Caroline has been married three times, the first being to banker Philippe Junot. The couple married in 1978, however divorced just two years later without having any children; the Catholic Church granted the pair an annulment in 1992.

© Getty Images Princess Caroline with her daughters Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover

On 29 December 1983, Caroline married Italian power boat racer and businessman Stefano Casiraghi. The pair welcomed three children: Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre and remained together until Stefano's death in a power boating accident in 1990.