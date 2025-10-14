Princess Kate jokes about driving with the 'sirens on' during fire service visit in Northern Ireland with Prince William

The Princess of Wales joked that she wanted to drive at full speed with the "sirens on" as she and the Prince rode in the back of a fire engine. Kate "was wanting the sirens on" during the short drive across the training site, "but the driver was strictly told no," according to newly qualified firefighter Caoimhe McNeice, who joined the royal couple for the ride.

"The Princess was saying, 'I'd love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on,' but they were getting to the water rescue [area], it was just a bit of banter," she added. Caoimhe, 25, and her fellow graduate Piarais McCaffery, 32, were chosen to spend time with the royal visitors after passing out as graduates in June.

"They were both lovely, great, down to earth people. It was great to showcase our Learning and Development College to them, and they were blown away by it," said Piarais. He said William and Kate were "very, very genuine and interested, especially with the water facility". Caoimhe added: “She was wanting the Prince to drive [the fire truck], but no, the driver got us there safely anyway."



The royal couple were visiting Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's £50 million new Learning and Development College, near Cookstown, County Tyrone, which opened in May. They were shown around by Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, walking past a replica village into a training warehouse where the drills were taking place.

1/ 4 © Getty Images William and Kate watched a training drill Rescue simulator World class facilities include a flood water rescue simulator – one of only two in the world at a Fire service training facility - and, after watching hose drills outside the warehouse, the Prince and Princess boarded the fire appliance to head there and watch the simulated floodwater rescue. The college is the largest investment ever undertaken by the NIFRS and is a training centre for all NIFRS employees. Training with other emergency service workers and partner agencies also takes place there.

2/ 4 © Getty Images It marked the Waleses first joint visit to Northern Ireland in three years Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service NIFRS chief fire officer Aidan Jennings described the visit as "a proud and unforgettable day" for the service. "With a one team ethos in NIFRS, our personnel work together to help make Northern Ireland a safer place. It was a privilege to have our royal visitors meet many people across our Service and recognise their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm in doing so."

3/ 4 © Getty Images The couple meeting graduates "Honoured" by visit He added: "I'm honoured that the Prince and Princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people enabling us to meet the evolving needs of a modern-day Fire & Rescue Service. Our next generation of Firefighters currently undergoing their training at the college clearly demonstrated that today in their display of operational skills and capabilities. I would like to sincerely thank the Prince and Princess for their visit, their kind words, support and recognition of the work of all our people in NIFRS dedicated to serving our community and keeping people safe. I would also like to thank the Northern Ireland Office, the Executive Office and the Department of Health for their efforts and support in making this memorable visit possible."



4/ 4 © Getty Images Kate giggles as she takes part in the drill Having a go William and Kate spent the day visiting organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people. The couple also took part in a flood rescue drill, from the safety of the bank. Each attempted to throw a line attached to a float to rescue a "casualty", played by an instructor, but didn't manage to reach him as he was swept past by the current.