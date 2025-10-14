Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they step out for glamorous NYC date night with Ed Sheeran
Subscribe
All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they step out for glamorous NYC date night with Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for glamorous NYC date night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also joined by British musician, Ed Sheeran, for their night at Soho House during their Big Apple trip

Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
1 hour ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a glitzy date night in the Big Apple with their close friend and musician, Ed Sheeran. Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, rounded off their New York trip with a meal at Soho House in the city, with the couple dressing to impress. In pictures published by People, the Duchess looked incredible in a strapless tweed Chanel dress with a pair of black stilettos and diamond drop earrings. She wore her hair up in a sleek bun, opting for shimmery bronzer across her freckled cheekbones. Meanwhile, the Duke donned a navy blue suit with a white open-collared shirt and a pair of suede brogues.

Ed, 34, was dressed more casually in a black T-shirt and a pair of camouflage trousers. The Shape Of You singer previously teamed up with Harry for a video sketch in aid of World Mental Health Day in 2019, which was filmed at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Ivy Cottage home at Kensington Palace.

Meghan wore this Chanel dress from the AW22/23 collection© Getty
Meghan wore this Chanel dress from the AW22/23 collection

Soho House is a special place for the Sussexes, with the pair having had their first date at the London location in July 2016. On their second date, Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he had bought a gift for his future wife. Harry recalled: "This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed. She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."

Meghan also enjoyed a girls' lunch with tennis star and BFF Serena Williams on Friday in New York, after attending the Project Healthy Minds festival, where she and Harry listened to a number of panel discussions about making the digital world a safer place for young people.

Prince Harry, Phil Schermer, and Meghan© Getty Images for Project Healthy
Harry and Meghan with Phil Schermer at the Project Healthy Minds Festival

Last Thursday, Harry and Meghan were honoured as Humanitarians of the Year at the Project Healthy Minds gala, where the pair jointly delivered an acceptance speech on stage. The Duchess shared highlights from their trip to the East Coast, including a sweet behind-the-scenes moment between her and her husband as they rehearsed their speech. Watch above.

Meghan will speak at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, where she will discuss launching her As Ever lifestyle brand.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More