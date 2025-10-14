Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for glamorous NYC date night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a glitzy date night in the Big Apple with their close friend and musician, Ed Sheeran. Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, rounded off their New York trip with a meal at Soho House in the city, with the couple dressing to impress. In pictures published by People, the Duchess looked incredible in a strapless tweed Chanel dress with a pair of black stilettos and diamond drop earrings. She wore her hair up in a sleek bun, opting for shimmery bronzer across her freckled cheekbones. Meanwhile, the Duke donned a navy blue suit with a white open-collared shirt and a pair of suede brogues.

Ed, 34, was dressed more casually in a black T-shirt and a pair of camouflage trousers. The Shape Of You singer previously teamed up with Harry for a video sketch in aid of World Mental Health Day in 2019, which was filmed at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Ivy Cottage home at Kensington Palace.

© Getty Meghan wore this Chanel dress from the AW22/23 collection

Soho House is a special place for the Sussexes, with the pair having had their first date at the London location in July 2016. On their second date, Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he had bought a gift for his future wife. Harry recalled: "This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed. She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."

Meghan also enjoyed a girls' lunch with tennis star and BFF Serena Williams on Friday in New York, after attending the Project Healthy Minds festival, where she and Harry listened to a number of panel discussions about making the digital world a safer place for young people.

© Getty Images for Project Healthy Harry and Meghan with Phil Schermer at the Project Healthy Minds Festival

Last Thursday, Harry and Meghan were honoured as Humanitarians of the Year at the Project Healthy Minds gala, where the pair jointly delivered an acceptance speech on stage. The Duchess shared highlights from their trip to the East Coast, including a sweet behind-the-scenes moment between her and her husband as they rehearsed their speech. Watch above.

Meghan will speak at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, where she will discuss launching her As Ever lifestyle brand.

