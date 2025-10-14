Prince William and Princess Kate bring moving date forward for 'forever home' - report

The Prince and Princess of Wales hope to be in their new home, Forest Lodge, in the next couple of weeks, according to reports. Builders have been working around the clock to bring their moving date forward, the Daily Mail reports, and the Waleses hope to be settled in their new Windsor abode by Bonfire Night on 5 November. According to the newspaper, a new 150-acre, Home Office-agreed security cordon is in place around the eight-bedroom mansion, and staff are now transferring the family's belongings into the newly renovated property.

Sources have told the Daily Mail that Kate has been involved with the renovations, sourcing furniture and furnishings from UK companies, including Marina Mill in Kent, which she recently visited for one of her royal engagements.

The family-of-five are making the short move from nearby Adelaide Cottage, having first relocated to the cosy four-bedroom cottage in September 2022 ahead of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enrolling at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

However, the past three years have been among the most difficult for Prince William and Kate amid the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the fallout from Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries and memoir, and the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another last year.

© Getty Images The family are moving to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” a source previously told HELLO!. "They are looking forward to creating many happy family memories in their new home."

© Getty Images The Waleses moved to Windsor in 2022

In January this year, Kate confirmed she is in remission from disease and has been adjusting to life after treatment, juggling her royal duties with motherhood. In a frank conversation with cancer patients at Colchester Hospital in July, she spoke about finding her "new normal" and recovery being a "rollercoaster".

Royal renovations

Forest Lodge, which was once tipped as a potential home for the Princess Royal and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, previously underwent a £1.5 million restoration to conserve its period features. Planning applications lodged by the Royal Household over the summer show that Grade-II listed property has since had new windows and doors, as well as minor and external alterations, ceiling repairs and new floors.

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of Forest Lodge under renovation work in 2001

The Prince and Princess have funded the move and the refurbishments themselves and will be paying market rent to the Crown Estate. It's understood that the couple wish to reside in the property even when William ascends the throne.

