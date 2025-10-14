Subtle nod to Princess Caroline in new royal baby's name revealed

Seven years after the arrival of their last child, Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi have welcomed a new baby. According to French publication Paris Match, the couple, who recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, have welcomed a baby girl. The news broke on Tuesday, 14 October; however, the name of the new royal baby was not initially known. El Confidencial has since reported that the baby girl's name is Bianca Carolina Marta – which may be a special nod to the baby's grandmother, Princess Caroline of Monaco.

News of the couple's third pregnancy was revealed earlier this year by journalist and ICON Magazine founder Inga Griese, who attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show on Tuesday alongside a plethora of A-list guests, including Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law. In a post shared to Instagram, Inga uploaded a slew of images taken from the show, one of which showed Beatrice with a growing baby bump.

Her caption confirmed the news, saying: "It was a true pleasure to meet again with the icon of beauty&brain, Beatrice Casiraghi-Borromeo @astreafilms, who is happily pregnant with a girl after two sons." Beatrice and Pierre's third baby will be Princess Caroline's eighth grandchild. The Princess is already a grandmother to the couple's two sons, as well as Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana's three kids, Sacha, India and Maximilian, and Charlotte Casiraghi's children, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam.

About Beatrice and Pierre's family

The newest addition to the Monegasque royal family is the third child for Beatrice and Pierre. The couple first met when they were university students in Milan. Pierre popped the question after a whirlwind romance, and the pair later exchanged vows on 25 July 2015. Since then, they've welcomed Stefano, eight, and Francesco, seven.

© Corbis via Getty Images The couple are now a family of five

Beatrice, who is a journalist as well as a model, was crowned the most stylish European royal by Tatler in 2021. At the time, the publication said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

She also spoke about her marriage and life as mother to L’Officiel in 2021, saying: "I felt a little bit guilty when I properly got back to work but I see that our kids are happy and loving school. Also, my husband is a very present father, which helps a lot." She added: "Children are a constant reminder that there are infinite points of view, and also that we should try harder – to be better, to make things better."