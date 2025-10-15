Princess Kate's 'messy' activity with children at home

The Princess of Wales has revealed the "messy" activity she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis get up to at home. During a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 14 October, Princess Kate and Prince William made a visit to an apple farm in Armagh, which is colloquially known as Ireland's Orchard County. They stopped into Long Meadow Farm, which has been owned by the McKeever family for three generations. The orchard sees cider, apple juice and apple cider vinegar all being made on-site since 1968. During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales were shown the farm's apple pressing machine when Kate said: "We tried this at home with a hand press. It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy."

Kate also recently made another candid admission about Prince Louis' current obsession during the state visit in September. The Princess of Wales, who had been accompanying the First Lady of the United States at Frogmore Gardens, spent time with a group of Scouts from Lewisham. During the visit, Kate spoke with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields about seven-year-old Louis in the gardens of Frogmore House and his current obsession.

The Princess revealed that the young Prince is currently collecting conkers. She said: "We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!" Mr. Fields smiled during the exchange, then she added that the young Prince even puts the conkers in his toy trucks and plays with them.

Kate and William's visit to Northern Ireland

During their visit, Kate and William also paid a visit to a state-of-the-art firefighter training facility near Cookstown. During the appearance, the Princess joked that she wanted to drive at full speed with the "sirens on" as she and the Prince rode in the back of a fire engine. Kate "was wanting the sirens on" during the short drive across the training site, "but the driver was strictly told no," according to newly qualified firefighter Caoimhe McNeice, who joined the royal couple for the ride.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate visit Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

© Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Kate and Prince William get stuck in at a family-owned apple orchard in Northern Ireland

"The Princess was saying, 'I'd love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on,' but they were getting to the water rescue [area], it was just a bit of banter," she added. Caoimhe, 25, and her fellow graduate Piarais McCaffery, 32, were chosen to spend time with the royal visitors after passing out as graduates in June.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William and Kate also enjoyed a ride inside a fire truck

The royal couple were visiting Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's £50 million new Learning and Development College, near Cookstown, County Tyrone, which opened in May. They were shown around by Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, walking past a replica village into a training warehouse where the drills were taking place.