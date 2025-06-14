Prince William and Princess Kate pose for family photo at Kensington Palace home

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a busy day as they reunited with the wider royal family in order to mark the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

William was seen on horseback in his military uniform before joining his wife and children on the Buckingham Palace balcony where they watched the Red Arrows flypast. Taking to their Instagram page later in the day, the royals thanked all of the royal fans who turned out to watch the royals in the blazing sunshine.

The image was taken with the royals still in their outfits, including Kate's stunning aquamarine ensemble, Princess Charlotte's Alice in Wonderland-esque dress and the suits worn by Prince George and Prince Louis.

"Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty's Birthday Parade," the royal couple penned. "Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part."

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, as one commented: "I am so happy to see this picture. They are a beautiful family. The kids are so cute," and a second enthused: "OMG best family picture ever." Meanwhile, a third said: "Stunning photo. Love it! Hope you all have a wonderful evening."

Sweet moments

Although the event is for the King, it's normally the young children who end up stealing the show with their adorable antics.

George, ever the dignified elder brother, looked incredibly smart and composed. He was seen offering a perfectly respectful salute from the carriage.

© PA Images via Getty Images George and Louis were the sweetest brothers

Princess Charlotte once again impressed with her impeccable manners and confident royal wave. She radiated poise, often seen exchanging sweet glances and quiet words with her younger brother, Louis, who showed off his infectious enthusiasm and wonderfully expressive reactions.

One cute moment saw George and Louis sitting together in a carriage with their brotherly resemblance on full display. As ever, an excited Louis waved to everyone he could, and he continued on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

© PA Images via Getty Images Poor Louis had a sneeze!

At one moment, Louis could be seen looking at his grandfather before copying the monarch's waves to the crowds. The youngster continued waving at crowds even as he departed the ceremony.

However, the young royal seemed to suffer from a spot of hayfever and he was seen sneezing into his hands during his carriage ride with his family.