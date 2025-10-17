The Duchess of Gloucester, 79, pictured in Bermuda

The Duchess of Gloucester has touched down in Bermuda for a four-day visit, new photos reveal. Danish-born Birgitte, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, was pictured disembarking from the plane as she landed at LF Wade International Airport.

In images shared by Government House Bermuda on social media, the Duchess is seen wearing a white blazer over a brown striped shirt with matching linen trousers, and beige suede trainers, as she's greeted by the Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Bermuda, His Excellency Mr Andrew Murdoch.

During her overseas visit, the Duchess will participate in the parade to mark the Royal Bermuda Regiment's 60th anniversary as their Colonel-in-Chief on Saturday morning. She will also attend a church service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Sunday. The trip is Birgitte's fourth official visit to Bermuda, with her last taking place in 2015.

Her programme will also include visits to the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (ASU BIOS), Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy, HOME for Families, and the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo. Her stay will also include an engagement at Masterworks Museum of Art in her capacity as its patron.

Solo trip

It's a solo visit for Birgitte, who has been married to Prince Richard since 1972. While the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester carry out full-time royal duties, their three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman, have carved out their own careers. The Duke and Duchess also have six grandchildren.

© PA Images via Getty Images The couple on their wedding day in 1972

Richard worked as an architect until the tragic death of his elder brother, Prince William, in a plane crash in 1972, placed him in direct line to inherit his father Prince Henry's Dukedom. The circumstances meant that he was required to take on more public-facing duties, and in 1974, he became the Duke of Gloucester following his father's death.

© Getty Images The Gloucesters at the US state banquet last month

As working senior royals, the Gloucesters carry out hundreds of engagements a year and usually attend high-profile events such as the Commonwealth Day service, Trooping the Colour and state visits.