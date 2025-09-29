Australia's Prime Minister is "hopeful" that the Prince and Princess of Wales will travel Down Under in the "coming period" as he confirmed that there is always a "standing invitation" for the British royal family. Anthony Albanese spoke to journalists after meeting with the King at Balmoral Castle on Saturday.

Following his 90-minute audience with Charles at his Scottish home, the Prime Minister was asked by the media if there were plans for Prince William and Kate to tour Australia. Mr Albanese said: "I'm certainly hoping there will be one, there's a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia. It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, that had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period."

Charles and Camilla completed a nine-day tour Down Under last October, with thousands of royal fans turning out to see them outside the Sydney Opera House. William and Kate last travelled to Australia together in April 2014, along with their eldest son, Prince George, who was eight months old at the time.

© Getty Charles and Camilla pose for a group photo in front of the Sydney Opera House in October 2024

Kate's last major overseas visit was to Boston in the US in December 2022, when she joined William at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Since then, the Prince has carried out solo trips to Poland, New York, Singapore, Kuwait, Cape Town and Estonia.

WATCH: Prince George ‘unimpressed' by toy Bilby during royal tour

Future family trip?

During the St Patrick's Day parade in March, the Princess hinted she wants to take her children to Australia and New Zealand now that they are a bit older. She told Corporal Adam Hamilton, an Australian reservist, at Wellington Barracks in London: "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand. I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel – yes, it's a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me [from] growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it.

© Getty William, Kate, George and Charlotte in Canada in 2016

She added: "We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity. Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings, but you don't get to meet that many people. It's making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children."

© Getty William, Kate and their two youngest in 2017 when they visited Poland

George, 12, and Charlotte, ten, have also travelled with their parents to Canada in 2016, and Poland and Germany in 2017. Louis, seven, has yet to carry out an official overseas tour.

Prince George's cutest royal tour photos from Australia and New Zealand

1/ 5 © Shutterstock Touchdown in Wellington, New Zealand First royal tour George delighted royal fans when he joined William and Kate on their long-haul visit to New Zealand and Australia in April 2014. Proud mum Kate carried the tot off the plane as they landed in Wellington. The little prince followed in his father's footsteps, as William was just nine months old when he joined Charles and Camilla on their trip Down Under in 1983.



2/ 5 © Samir Hussein George loved making new friends Happy baby The little royal enjoyed a specially convened playgroup at Government House in Wellington, where he was enthralled by a wooden bead stacker toy.



3/ 5 © Getty Images George cuddling his mum Kate Mother-son moment George's bond with mum Kate was evident, as he played with her hair, cooed at her and snuggled into her shoulder – aww!





4/ 5 © Getty George met George the Bilby Taronga Zoo, Sydney An animated George couldn't stop wiggling as he met a Bilby, also called George, at Taronga Zoo, in Australia. The royal youngster was later given a soft toy version to take home.



5/ 5 © Getty William, Kate and George leave Australia Royal farewell As the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed for London on the final day of their trip, little George once again stole the show as he was carried by Kate onto the aircraft.



