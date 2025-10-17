Sarah Ferguson's reaction to loss of Duchess of York title revealed

Losing the title Duchess of York won't make a big difference to Sarah Ferguson. After her former husband Prince Andrew announced that he was giving up his titles, a source told HELLO! that Sarah is comfortable with her ex's decision. "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her this will not make a big difference," the source said.

Following her divorce from Andrew in 1996, Sarah used the courtesy title of Duchess of York, but has used her maiden name professionally over the years. The author is also affectionately known as Fergie.

Sarah was brought back into the fold in recent years. In 2023, she joined the royal family as they stepped out for church service on Christmas Day, marking Sarah's first royal Christmas since the 1990s. That day she wrote on her Instagram, "We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today."

She has since attended Easter service at St. George's Chapel with the royal family both last year and this past April. More recently, Sarah accompanied Andrew to the Duchess of Kent's funeral held at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16.

After her former mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, Sarah adopted the late monarch's corgis, Sandy and Muick. On the third anniversary of the Queen's passing in September, Sarah shared a snapshot of the corgis, writing: "Today marks three years since the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten. Not a day goes by when I don’t think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad. Caring for Her Majesty’s beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of the times we shared together."

While Sarah and Andrew are divorced, the exes reside at Royal Lodge — and the Prince's living arrangement there won't be affected by Friday's decision. HELLO! understands that the Prince has a private tenancy agreement with The Crown Estate that is unaffected by issues relating to his honours and titles.

Andrew released a statement on Oct. 17, revealing that he would be giving up his title and honors that have been conferred him. He said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."

Andrew continued, "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

HELLO! understands that Andrew's decision was taken in recognition of the fact that his personal issues continued to be an unwelcome distraction from the work of the wider royal family, and was taken in close consultation with his brother the King, who is understood to be glad by the outcome. The Prince of Wales was also consulted, along with other members of the royal family.