Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice drop out of London's 'Met Gala' as Prince Andrew loses royal titles

On Saturday night, high society descended onto the British Museum for the institution's inaugural Pink Ball, which aims to rival the Met Gala. Despite having a star-studded line-up including the likes of Naomi Campbell, Lady Kitty Spencer and Janet Jackson, there were two major no-shows for the event, Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie. Although the pair hadn't publicised their attendance, HELLO! understood that both princesses were both on the guest list for the British Museum's inaugural ball.

There's been no confirmation as to why the royals didn't attend the event, it came in the wake of their father, Prince Andrew's, decision to give up his royal titles. Although their father, who remains eighth in line to the throne, has given up his royal titles, the change hasn't impacted either princess, as they're able to keep their titles due to being princesses at birth. One person who has been affected by the change is the pair's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has lost the title of Duchess of York.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Andrew said: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.

"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

What is the Pink Ball?

The Pink Ball is the first in a series of events hosted by the British Museum, which aims to rival the Met Gala. For its first year, the theme of pink was selected to pay homage to the museum's ongoing exhibition, Ancient India: Living Traditions. Speaking of the theme, museum director Nicholas Cullinan explained: "It has to be this pink that almost has a bit of purple. It can't be too blush, or too garish. It can't be Barbie pink. It's got to be right."

Inspiration for the event wasn't just in the colour scheme, as the event was co-hosted by Indian philanthropist Isha Ambani, the daughter of the country's richest man, and guests were treated to an Indian meal. Also in attendance at the event were Lady Kitty Spencer, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Maya Jama, James Norton and Luke Evans. Scroll down for some of the glam stars on the 'pink carpet'.

1/ 13 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be What an outfit! Naomi Campbell Model Naomi Campbell was a complete scene-stealer, arriving on the 'pink carpet' in a Union flag dress, with the red replaced with a pink.



2/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the The twin sisters were stunning Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer Twin Spencer sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia stole the show with their glam outfits. Lady Eliza wore a bejewelled pink dress, while Lady Amelia looked gorgeous in a gown featuring a striking rose design.



3/ 13 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be Lady Kitty stole the show Lady Kitty Spencer Lady Kitty certainly got the pink memo, as she looked beautiful in her pink ensemble, which came with a feathered coat and eye-catching necklace.



4/ 13 © Getty Images James looked so suave James Norton Putting in his James Bond audition, James had a stylish suit for the occasion.



5/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the The ladies looked amazing in their outfits Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger Jerry and Elizabeth looked their stylish best at the event, with Jerry looking resplendent in a black gown, while Elizabeth went with a daring semi-sheer outfit.



6/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Rocco looked handsome on Saturday night Rocco Ritchie Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son Rocco was among the attendees, although the star decided to opt for a black tuxedo instead of a pink item.



7/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Luke made quite the impression Luke Evans Hollywood star Luke Evans also decided to rock a suave tuxedo for the night, but he wore a head-turning brooch for the event.



8/ 13 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be The Love Island host was ravishing Maya Jama Maya looked radiant on the 'pink carpet', with the Love Island presenter wearing a stunning floral dress.



9/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the You can always count on Daphne to deliver style Daphne Guinness Daphne showcased her unique sense of style at the event with a muted pink outfit covered in jewels.



10/ 13 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for the How good does Dame Kristin look? Dame Kristin Scott Thomas The event's theme might have been pink, but we can all agree that Dame Kristin looked resplendent in her golden outfit.



11/ 13 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be We love Yasmin's stylish number Yasmin Finney Heartstopper actress Yasmin beamed on the 'pink carpet' in her gorgeous pink dress that had a plunging neckline.



12/ 13 © Getty Images What an outfit! Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath made sure to turn heads with her gorgeous pink dress that also carried yellows and reds.



13/ 13 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be The Mayor of London was also in attendance Sadiq Khan Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was joined by his wife, Saadiya Ahmed, for the high-society event.



