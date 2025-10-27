King Charles heckled with questions about Prince Andrew during Staffordshire engagement

The King was heckled as he carried out visits in Staffordshire on Monday, amid the ongoing saga surrounding his brother, Prince Andrew. Charles, 76, was confronted by one lone protestor as he arrived at Lichfield Cathedral, where he met community groups and volunteers.

One member of the public shouted: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Should the MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" But his cries were drowned out by the thousands of well-wishes who had turned out to greet the monarch, who chanted: "God Save The King!"

In a video circulating on social media, the King did not flinch as he continued to shake hands and chat with members of the public, some of whom had travelled from Italy and the US. One member of the public told Charles it was "amazing" to be able to meet him as he had been waiting to see him since 5am.

The King's outing came just over a week after Prince Andrew relinquished all of his royal titles and honours, as his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines, along with the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

WATCH: King Charles lays flowers at first national LGBT armed forces memorial

There has since been calls for Andrew to vacate his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, with talks between the former Duke of York and Buckingham Palace officials said to be ongoing. Recent reports suggest he could move into Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage.

As well as his visit to Lichfield Cathedral, Charles also attended a dedication ceremony of the LGBT+ armed forces memorial, the UK's first national memorial commemorating LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military.

1/ 6 © Getty Images The King arriving at Lichfield Cathedral The King greeted the large crowds outside the cathedral, with many waving flags and bearing photographs.



2/ 6 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The monarch meeting community groups and volunteers Inside the cathedral, Charles was serenaded by a choir as he made time to speak to members of dozens of community groups, including representatives from the city’s foodbank and Liberty Jamboree, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities, and volunteers from the cathedral's embroiderers. Much of the activity was centred around the Table for the Nation, which was crafted from 5,000-year-old Fenland black oak and originally created for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee year as a symbol of unity and hope.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Charles placed a floral tribute At the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Charles appeared deeply moved as he laid flowers at the UK's first national memorial commemorating LGBT armed forces and met veterans who spoke of the trauma inflicted by the military's former "gay ban".



4/ 6 © UK Press via Getty Images The King appeared moved during the service Charles was joined by dozens of serving and former members of the armed forces at the dedication of the memorial, titled An Opened Letter. He then spoke with a number of those who had their military careers cut short before the ban was lifted in 2000, who told of the humiliation and vilification they have lived with since.



5/ 6 © Getty Images The King greeting members of the military Ex-RAF serviceman Simon Hinchley-Robson, 61, had tears in his eyes after meeting the King, saying: "I was discharged in 1986 and our generation had been fighting for 40 years. I said to the King it matters and thanked him for coming up, and he said he was proud of all of us."

