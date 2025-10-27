Prince Andrew demands to move into Prince Harry and Meghan's former UK home - report

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded to move into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former UK home, if he has to give up Royal Lodge. According to The Sun, the King's brother, 65, is said to have made a request to relocate to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate as talks with Buckingham Palace officials continue.

It had been hoped that Andrew would move into the nearby smaller property last year after Charles cut him off financially, but the former Duke of York reportedly refused to move out of his 30-room mansion. Now pressure is said to be piling on Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge after he relinquished all of his royal titles and honours, amid the ongoing scandals surrounding his friendship with paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and connections to an alleged Chinese spy.

The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to move out, but Andrew signed a watertight 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

Andrew's leasehold agreement revealed he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year. He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office. The agreement also contains a clause that states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.

In July 2023, the palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan had officially moved out of their Windsor abode, three years after stepping back as senior working royals. The Grade-II property, which was previously divided into flats, underwent £2.4million of renovations before Harry and Meghan moved in in 2019. The couple later repaid the full sum of taxpayers' money spent on the refurbishments to transform the five-bedroom house.

Prior to their wedding, Meghan moved in with Harry at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. The late Queen Elizabeth II later gifted the couple Frogmore Cottage and the newlyweds relocated to Windsor before the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019. The Sussexes only lived in the property full-time for around six months before taking an extended break from their royal duties in Canada and then announcing they would be moving to North America.

Harry shared his true thoughts about living at Frogmore Cottage in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023: "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."