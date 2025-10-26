Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet show off auburn locks during Halloween outing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans this weekend after Meghan Markle shared an adorable new video of her family enjoying a day of festive fun at a pumpkin patch. The clip, set to 'California Dreamin'' by The Mamas & the Papas, showed Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, soaking in the autumn air as they explored the grounds with their parents and grandmother, Doria Ragland. The family outing offered a rare glimpse into the Sussexes' relaxed California life – and we couldn't help but notice the children's beautiful auburn hair.

Halloween fun

Sharing the clip on her Instagram on Sunday, the Duchess captioned the post: "Happy Sunday." The video opened with sweeping shots of the pumpkin fields and a friendly scarecrow before cutting to Archie dashing through a maze. Lilibet, dressed in a cosy matching set, enjoyed a ride in a rustic wooden cart pulled by her mum, surrounded by hay bales and tractors. In another heartwarming moment, she could be seen playing with a tyre filled with white and yellow mini pumpkins, her auburn waves falling down her back.

Auburn hair for autumn

Both children appear to have inherited their father's signature red hair. Prince Harry himself has often joked about the "Spencer gene" running strong in his family. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, Harry said: "I genuinely thought that if Meghan and I had kids, there's no way the ginger gene would stand up to my wife's genes – but I was wrong!"

When HELLO! caught up with the Duke at the 2024 WellChild Awards, he told our Chief Content Officer, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, that Archie and Lilibet had been "blessed with their mother's thick hair", adding that "it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers."

© ABC / Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet have both been blessed with their father's auburn hair

Proud parents

The video also captured sweet glimpses of Meghan and Harry holding hands as they watched Archie and Lili run through the rows of pumpkins. The Duchess looked effortlessly chic in a checked utility jacket, dark trousers and sturdy boots – perfectly suited for the countryside setting – while Harry kept things casual in jeans, a hoodie and a baseball cap. Also joining in the fun was Meghan's mother, Doria, who was filmed trying her hand at pumpkin carving with her grandchildren and son-in-law Harry.

© Instagram/@meghan Harry and Meghan in a pumkpin patch with Archie

Meghan's autumnal look

This wasn't the only autumnal look the Duchess was spotted wearing this weekend, as Meghan also stepped out in a low-key autumn style on 25 October. The 44-year-old was spotted attending a talk titled "Compare Notes on Creating a Home That's Filled With Joy" at Godmother's Bookstore in Summerland, California. The Duchess embraced the season in a chic tonal look – the Wool Wide Leg Pant in Fondant and matching silk tank from sustainable brand Cuyana.