ROYAL FAMILY LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return home after state visit
Live:Updated31m ago

Stay updated with all the latest in European royal news from Friday 24 October, including the return of the British monarchs to the UK

Pope Leo XVI shales hands with King Charles III as they leave the Apostolic Palace on October 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.© Vatican Pool/Getty
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla conclude their Vatican state visit.
  • Princess Anne, as President of the Royal Yachting Association, will attend a luncheon at The Royal Ocean Racing Club, London.
  • She will also visit Royal & Garter in Surbiton, London.
31m ago

Good morning, royal watchers!

Good morning, royal watchers! It's a busy day in the royal diary today, so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest royal news, kicking off with King Charles and Queen Camilla making their return to the UK.

