ROYAL FAMILY LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return home after state visit

- King Charles and Queen Camilla conclude their Vatican state visit.
- Princess Anne, as President of the Royal Yachting Association, will attend a luncheon at The Royal Ocean Racing Club, London.
- She will also visit Royal & Garter in Surbiton, London.
Junior Lifestyle Writer
31m ago
Good morning, royal watchers!
Good morning, royal watchers! It's a busy day in the royal diary today, so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest royal news, kicking off with King Charles and Queen Camilla making their return to the UK.