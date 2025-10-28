Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman quietly support late Duchess of Kent's legacy

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor quietly supported the work of the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away aged 92 on 4 September. Frederick, 46, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, attended a special event at 11 Downing Street with his wife, Sophie, last week in conjunction with one of his late aunt's charities.

The couple were pictured among the guests at the Future Talent concert, which included performances from young musicians it works with. The Duchess of Kent, who insisted on being called Katharine, co-founded the organisation in 2004, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

Frederick was pictured dressed in a suit, shirt and tie for the outing, while actress Sophie, who is best known for her roles in Peep Show and Sanditon, looked elegant in a black belted shirt dress with gold button detailing.

The Duchess taught music at a primary school in East Hull, where staff and pupils knew nothing of her royal background, and her experiences inspired her to set up the charity. In a rare interview, she said: "I've studied music all my life, it's my passion. My other passion is children. Being able to share and pass on your love of music to children is the greatest privilege."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess of Kent reveals why she set up charity

Following the announcement of her death, Nicholas Robinson OBE, Co-Founder of Future Talent said: "We send our heartfelt condolences to Katharine's family. She was an inspiration who was loved by so many people over the years and will be greatly missed. We have lost a very special person."

A royal farewell

Katharine, who was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, opted to no longer her HRH style in 2002 and stepped back from public life. She did attend events to mark the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 with the Duke out of respect and affection for the Queen, and the Kents were present at Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials in 2018.

© Getty The Duchess of Kent died aged 92 on 4 September

Her last public appearance before her death was in October 2024, as she joined her husband outside their Kensington Palace home, Wren House, to watch bagpipers play Happy Birthday on the day he turned 89.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

A requiem mass (the first Catholic funeral in modern royal history) took place for the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September, with her immediate family in attendance, including the Duke, their three children and ten grandchildren. Frederick and Sophie were also among the mourners, alongside the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales.