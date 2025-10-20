Lady Helen Taylor's rare comments about her mother the Duchess of Kent

Lady Helen Taylor has opened up for the first time since her mother the Duchess of Kent's death. The 61-year-old, who is the only daughter of the late Katharine Worsley and the Duke of Kent, has written about her friendship with the late Italian designer, Giorgio Armani, in a piece for British Vogue's November issue. Lady Helen was the first-ever house ambassador for the fashion house for 17 years, and has shared how Giorgio Armani played a role in significant moments of her life.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duchess of Kent on 5 September – the day after her passing, sharing in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

© Getty Images The Duke with his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, at the funeral

Now, Lady Helen Taylor shares more details about that sad day, writing: "It is to that day in Milan that my mind has returned of late, beginning in the early hours of 4 September, when I received news that Mr Armani had passed away, at 91 years old. Then, before the clock struck midnight that very same day, by some strange heavenly design: my beloved mother had joined him. She was 92 years old."

The Duchess lived at Wren House at Kensington Palace for the latter years of her life, and was last seen publicly in October 2024, when she made a brief public appearance to mark her husband's 89th birthday.

Mother-of-the-bride

Lady Helen recalled her wedding day to Timothy Taylor at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 1992, revealing that while Catherine Walker designed her bridal gown, Giorgio Armani created her "going away" outfit, as well as an ensemble for the Duchess of Kent.

"I'll never forget the flawless top-to-toe mint-green ensemble that he made for my mother; how immaculate she looked at my wedding in her matching gloves and shoes. Mr Armani always did like a uniform colour. I know she found the whole experience thrilling and that she must have loved the final outfit as it reappeared many times after, which was unusual for her," she shares.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Kent (right of the bride) wore a mint green outfit by Giorgio Armani on her daughter Lady Helen Taylor's wedding day

While Katharine was considered a fashion icon during her time as a working royal, Lady Helen reveals that her mother did not archive much of her wardrobe.

"My mother was always extremely fashionable – though, sadly for me, she wasn't really a sharer of her wardrobe," she says. "Nor did she keep much of it: each season, she would buy up collections and then sell them, so that she'd be up to date for the next season. Her clothes were beautiful but they were, alas, never around for long."

Poignant tribute at funeral

The Duchess of Kent's Catholic funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September, with members of her immediate family and the royal family in attendance to pay their respects. Lady Helen was pictured supporting her father, the Duke of Kent, as they arrived at the service, with all of the mourners dressed respectfully in black. The Duchess of Kent's grandchildren were also present for the service, including Lady Helen's daughters, Eloise and Estella.

© Getty Images Lady Helen Taylor's daughters wore Armani outfits from her wardrobe for their grandmother, the Duchess of Kent's funeral

She reveals the sentimental meaning behind the attire they wore for the funeral, writing: "In the days after Mr Armani and my mother's passing, I was going through her belongings when I discovered that she had, in fact, kept some pieces in her wardrobe: among them, of course, some beautiful Armani. On the day of her funeral, my daughters, 22-year-old Eloise and 20-year-old Estella, each picked an Armani look from my own collection to wear, the two of them so elegant in his impeccable tailoring. It was an incredibly poignant full-circle moment."