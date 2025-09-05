Who is the Duke of Kent? Everything you need to know about late Queen’s cousin following his wife's death at 92

The royal family is mourning following the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at the age of 92. The late royal had been married to the late Queen's cousin, Edward, Duke of Kent, since 1961. Confirming the Duchess' death, a statement from Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The Duke, who is a cousin of the late Queen, has carried out several engagements on behalf of the royal family over the years, previously holding the position of Colonel of the Scots Guards after serving in the military. However, he has always had a lower profile than other members of the royal family, so what do you know about him? HELLO! has delved into the royal's life...

Early life

The 89-year-old was born on 9 October 1935 in London as the eldest child of the late Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Prince Edward also has two younger siblings, Princess Alexandra, 88, and Prince Michael of Kent, 83. As per custom at the time, the then British Home Secretary, Sir John Simon, was present to verify the royal's birth.

Edward has held the title of Duke of Kent since the age of six, after the death of his father in a plane crash in 1942. Edward started carrying out official royal duties from an early age, walking behind the coffin of his uncle, King George VI at his state funeral. The following year, he was the third person to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, following behind the late Dukes of Edinburgh and Gloucester.

At the age of 19, he graduated from Sandhurst and became a second lieutenant in the Royal Scots Greys. Six years later, he was promoted to become a captain of the regiment. During his time in the military, he served in Hong Kong and Cyprus and briefly served in Northern Ireland, but at the behest of the late Queen reportedly out of fear he might be kidnapped, the then Prime Minister Edward Heath, ordered he not be sent to Belfast without special orders and he was soon transferred away from the country. He retired from the military on 15 April 1976.

© Getty Images The Duke (left) was born in 1935

Marriage to Duchess of Kent and children

Edward married Katharine Worsley on 8 June 1961 at York Minster with the bride wearing a wedding dress designed by John Cavanagh, which was made of 237 yards of French-made diaphanous white silk gauze and featured a 15-foot double train. Katharine's white tulle veil was secured with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara. Princess Anne was given a starring role as a bridesmaid at the nuptials.

WATCH: Late Duchess of Kent looks beautiful in wedding gown as she marries Duke of Kent

The Duke and Katharine had three children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, born in 1962, 1964 and 1970 respectively; they subsequently had a further ten grandchildren. Before her death, the couple split their time living between Wren House Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire. It was confirmed in the statement that the late Duchess had passed away at their Kensington Palace home.

Relationship with the late Queen

The Duke of Kent was close with Her Late Majesty. At a slimmed down Trooping the Colour in 2021, he was at her side for the parade in the Castle's Quadrangle in his role as Colonel of the Scots Guards – the Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards were trooped at this year's parade. Upon the return of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards, the Queen took the salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Duke. The royal is the Queen's first cousin through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent and King George VI and was one of the guests at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, which was limited to just 30 people.

© Getty Images The Duke was close with the late Queen

The royal, who is 40th in line to the throne, carried out engagements on behalf of the late Queen and was involved with over 140 charitable organisations, although his duties have been decreasing in recent years. In April 2024, he retired as Colonel of the Scots Guard, a role he held for an incredible 50 years. The role went to King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.