The poignant details you may have missed from the Duchess of Kent's funeral

On Tuesday, 15 September, members of the British Royal Family arrived at Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Led by King Charles, senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, paid their respects at what is now the first Catholic funeral held for a member of the royal family in modern history.

In a final farewell to Katharine, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, the Duchess's family, including her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, ensured that her funeral was full of personal and poignant details, including symbolic floral arrangements and meaningful music. Here's what you may have missed.

The Duchess's symbolic coffin

Crafted from English willow, the Duchess's coffin was designed in Bridgewater, Somerset and draped with the Royal Standard for Other Members of the Royal Family. The covering itself features a white ermine border, indicating that Katharine was married to a prince. Following the Rite of Reception and Vespers, which took place privately on Monday evening, the Cross and a Book of the Gospels were placed in the coffin.

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard for Other Members of the Royal Family

Floral wreath

The Duchess's family created a custom floral wreath to adorn the coffin. An embodiment of Katharine's legacy, white roses were at the forefront in a nod to the white roses of Yorkshire, the royal's home county. Adding to the arrangement, sprays of rosemary were included for remembrance, while oak leaves symbolised strength, seasonal September flowers a farewell, achillea for healing and strength; jasmine for amiability, and yew from the gardens of her childhood home, Hovingham Hall, emblematic of eternal life.

The floral wreath was adorned with flowers, including symbolic white roses

A tribute from her grandchildren

During the service, three of Katharine's grandchildren – Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor, Eloise Taylor and Albert Windsor – were asked to read the Prayer of the Faithful. In total, the Duchess has three children and 10 grandchildren from her 64-year marriage to the Duke.

Three of the Duchess's grandchildren, including Eloise Taylor, gave a reading at the funeral

Music

The Royal Dragoon Guards, of which the Duchess was the Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, were heavily involved in the funeral. After taking part in the private funeral rites on Monday, a Piper from the regiment played a Lament called 'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep', while processing from the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The same hymn was played during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, the Choir and Organist of Westminster Cathedral were asked to play Mozart's 'Ave verum corpus', which was highlighted by the Duchess as one of her favourite pieces of music, while appearing on the BBC's Desert Island Discs in 1989.