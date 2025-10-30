Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to keep royal titles despite Prince Andrew losing his own

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their royal titles despite their father, Prince Andrew, being formally stripped of his own. HELLO! understands that the royal sisters will keep their honours in line with King George V's 1917 Letters Patent, which set out who is entitled to hold the style of Prince or Princess within the royal family.

However, their disgraced father will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The move comes as the King reportedly begins the formal process of removing his brother's remaining titles and privileges. It is understood that Andrew has agreed to vacate Royal Lodge, his long-term Windsor residence, and will relocate to private accommodation on the Sandringham estate.

As male-line grandchildren of the British sovereign, then Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice and Eugenie were known as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice / Eugenie of York" from birth. Since her marriage to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Eugenie has been styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice has been styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, since her marriage to the property developer in 2020. Neither Jack nor Edoardo were given titles after marrying into the royal family.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie's titles have not been affected

Both Princesses have carved out their own full-time careers, with Beatrice working for tech firm, Afiniti, and Eugenie a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery. Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, has a number of royal patronages, including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

Eugenie, 12th in line to the throne, is also a patron of several charities, including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the European School of Osteopathy, and also co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity. She also became a mentor for The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network of changemakers earlier this year.

© Getty Images Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

While Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not join the royal family for Christmas, it's understood that Beatrice and Eugenie will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham and other royal family events. Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy. Although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been "serious lapses of judgment".

© Pool The sisters with Prince Andrew in 2018

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," Buckingham Palace's statement read. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."