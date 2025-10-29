Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie quietly jet abroad after father Prince Andrew gave up his titles
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have quietly made their way out of the UK amid the continuing fallout from Prince Andrew giving up his titles.

Georgia Weir
Georgia Weir
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have quietly jetted out of the country as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, continue to face scrutiny. Amid news that their parents relinquished their titles as Duke and Duchess of York, and are now facing uncertainty over their living situation, the two Princesses have flown under the radar with two out-of-the-country excursions. 

Eugenie, 35, was seen pictured with friends in Paris on a girls' trip. The Princess was snapped alongside two of her girlfriends on the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Meanwhile, her sister Beatrice, 37, was pictured in Saudi Arabia attending an event. The Princess posed for a picture while attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The Princesses also skipped the inaugural Pink Ball at the British Museum on 18 October. HELLO! understood that both princesses were both on the guest list for the British Museum's inaugural ball alongside the names of other celebrities and royals. There's been no confirmation as to why the royals didn't attend the event, however, it came in the wake of Andrew's announcement on October 17.

Andrew relinquishes his titles

The two Princesses' low-profile appearances come amid weeks of scrutiny against their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, for their ties to the deceased convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. This followed the publication of Sarah and Andrew's emails to the disgraced financier in September. Shortly after, the former royal couple officially relinquished their titles on 17 October.

WATCH: A look back on Prince Andrew's Newnight interview

The announcement was made via a statement from Buckingham Palace, penned by Andrew: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.

"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Despite Andrew and Sarah losing their titles, it appears Eugenie and Beatrice will remain unaffected with both Andrew and the King thought to want to ensure they would retain them. As male-line grandchildren of the British sovereign, then Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice and Eugenie were known as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice / Eugenie of York" from birth. 

Since her marriage to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Eugenie has been styled as 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank'. Meanwhile Beatrice has styled her own moniker as 'Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi', after her own 2020 wedding. Neither Jack nor Edoardo were given titles after marrying into the royal family.

As well as this, both princesses have carved out their own full-time careers, with Beatrice working for tech firm, Afiniti, and Eugenie a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery. Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, has a number of royal patronages, including the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

