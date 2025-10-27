Meet Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew has been making headlines this month ever since he agreed to give up his titles, including the Duke of York, due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged links with a Chinese spy. Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he remains good friends, has also lost her Duchess title and reverted to her maiden name. The latest controversy is whether Andrew and Sarah should be forced to move out of their 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, which they have been living in together, virtually rent-free, for the past two decades.
However, despite the spotlight falling on the York family, the ex-couple's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have kept a low-profile and a dignified silence as the royal saga rumbles on.
The situation for Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, remains largely unchanged. As male-line grandchildren of the British sovereign, then Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice and Eugenie retain their birthright of being Princesses. There is also no change to the line of succession; Beatrice is in ninth place while Eugenie is in twelfth. It is understood that their uncle King Charles wanted to ensure they kept their titles, and that they would continue to be invited to family events such as Christmas at Sandringham.
The two Princesses are not working royals, however like other members of their family, they support numerous charities and have their own patronages. They are often reunited with their royal relatives at larger family gatherings, such as palace garden parties and Royal Ascot. Beatrice and Eugenie also have their own professional careers and young families to juggle.
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice, who was seen visiting her parents in Windsor shortly after news of their title loss broke, was born on 8 August 1988. She was educated at St George's, Ascot, where she was elected Head Girl in her final year and where she achieved an 'A' in A-Level Drama, a 'B' in History, and a 'B' in Film Studies. She then enrolled in a three-year course at Goldsmiths, University of London to read History and History of Ideas, graduating in 2011 with a 2:1.
Beatrice pursued a career in tech and business. She is Vice-President of Partnerships and Strategy at software company Afiniti, and as of August 2025, Beatrice is a director and shareholder of Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd, a software and consulting company she co-founded with executive Luis Alvarado Martinez. The Princess is also a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust.
Beyond her professional career, Beatrice is an advocate for charity work and philanthropy. Her royal patronages include the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Teenage Cancer Trust and the British Skin Foundation. Having been diagnosed with dyslexia herself aged seven, Beatrice is also an ambassador for Made By Dyslexia and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and has previously told HELLO! her diagnosis is "a gift".
Because she is not a working royal, Beatrice does not receive funding from the Sovereign Grant. She is, however, one of King Charles' Counsellors of State, a role that allows her to undertake official duties if the monarch is abroad or unwell.
The eldest of the York daughters is married to property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with whom she shares four-year-old Sienna and nine-month-old Athena. She has been styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, since her marriage in 2020. The couple had planned to marry in May 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An intimate, private ceremony was eventually held in July 2020, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.
Beatrice, who is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie from his previous relationship, gave birth to her second child prematurely in January 2025. At the time, she wrote a deeply personal essay published in British Vogue, sharing: "Following routine scans we became aware our precious cargo needed close monitoring, and understood we needed to prepare for an early arrival." She also revealed that it took "more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real". As a result of her experience, Beatrice became a patron of the charity Borne, which aims to end premature births through medical research.
She divides her time between her family home in the Cotswolds, and her apartment at St James's Palace in London.
Princess Eugenie
Like her older sister Beatrice, Princess Eugenie also juggles motherhood with a thriving career. She is not a working royal but does support The Firm at larger family occasions.
Eugenie works as a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth. Unlike her sister, she chose to attend boarding school at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she gained two 'As' in A-Level Art and English Literature, and a 'B' in History of Art. After taking a gap year, she went on to study at Newcastle University and graduated with a 2:1 in English Literature and History of Art in 2012.
It was at university that she met her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, who she married in October 2018 in Windsor. Upon her marriage, she has been styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank. The couple share two sons: four-year-old August and two-year-old Ernest.
Speaking openly about motherhood during an interview with The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, Eugenie said: "Becoming a parent is the most special, mind-blowing experience of a person's life. My children make my world go around. It's made me hungrier to do the work. I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other. I don't want anyone to reach the age of 21 having not heard about modern slavery, like I did."
Eugenie, who boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram, uses her platform to highlight causes close to her heart, including sustainability. Since becoming a mother, her passion for protecting the environment has only increased as she thinks about her children's future. While speaking at the World Economic Forum event in Davos in 2023, Eugenie said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old. So, he, everything is for them. I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."
Among her patronages are the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the European School of Osteopathy. Eugenie is also particularly passionate about raising awareness of scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves. The Princess underwent corrective surgery aged 12, which involved inserting two eight-inch titanium rods into her spine. She chose to wear a low-back wedding dress to reveal her scoliosis scars to the world. More recently, Eugenie also became a mentor for The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network of changemakers earlier this year.