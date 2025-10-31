Prince Albert's son makes surprise appearance at Chiefs game — same night as Taylor Swift

Pop royalty, Taylor Swift, was in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, as was the son of actual royalty. Alexandre Grimaldi, the 22-year-old son of Monaco's Prince Albert, attended the Kansas City Chiefs' recent game against the Washington Commanders in Kansas City, Missouri. Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared photos from the game, including a group shot on the field that featured Alexandre. "Red lights. Loud crowd. It’s Monday night magic at Arrowhead. [heart emojis] Let’s go Chiefs!! #ChiefsKingdom #Gameday #Chiefs #MNF #MondayNightFootball," she captioned the post.

Over on his personal Instagram, Alexandre posted pictures of himself with members of the Hunt family at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as the tunnel the football players run through. "4th quarter⏱️," he simply captioned the carousel, which also included pictures from other outings.

Grace Kelly's grandson was dressed in wide-leg brown trousers, a white collared shirt and a black jacket for the Monday night football game.

The Life of a Showgirl singer was spotted at the same game, cheering for her fiancé Travis Kelce in a suite with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

© BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images Alexandre (pictured on June 29, 2025) is the son of Prince Albert of Monaco

Alexandre is the son of Prince Albert and Nicole Coste. The Prince acknowledged in 2005 — the same year he ascended the throne — that he had fathered a son with Nicole, a former flight attendant from Togo. Alexandre opened up about his and his father's "good relationship" in a 2023 interview with Tatler. "With my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more," he shared. "During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship."

Alexandre has also spoken in the past about having his dad's name. "My father's name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name. I would have been called Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!" he told French magazine Point de Vue. "Besides, I never called myself Coste or Coste-Grimaldi. On no ID, at school or on my diplomas. Those who call me that have a malicious attitude."

"Nor am I 'illegitimate' since when I was born, neither of my parents was in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word is insulting!", he continued. "I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognized since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to."

© Instagram Prince Albert has four children: Jazmin, Alexandre, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

In addition to Alexandre, the Prince has a 33-year-old daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, whom he publicly acknowledged in 2006, from a relationship with Tamara Rotolo. Both Jazmin and Alexandre are not in the line of succession to the Monégasque throne, as their respective parents were never married. Albert also shares 10-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with his wife, Princess Charlene, whom he has been married to since 2011.