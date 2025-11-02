Prince William and Princess Kate issue personal statement following 'horrific' events of past week

Prince William and Princess Kate have issued a personal statement following the horrific events of the past week, which saw the stabbing of 10 people on a train bound for London King's Cross station and the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I spoke to The Prince of Wales this morning and he also asked me to express his and the Princess of Wales thoughts for the families and friends of all those impacted by the horrific events last night near Huntingdon. He also wishes for me to express his thoughts are also with the first responders and train staff that acted so swiftly." The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess have also been following the terrible events in Jamaica over the last week. He will be personally donating to the relief efforts to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa."

What happened in Cambridgeshire?

Emergency services were called to a train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross shortly after 7 pm on Friday 1 November, following reports of multiple stabbings. According to police, 10 people were injured in the attack, nine of which sustained life-threatening injuries.

© Getty Images Crime scene investigators walk along a train platform at Huntingdon Station on 2 November

Armed officers and paramedics attended the scene at Huntington station, where the train had stopped, and the train was evacuated as the line to London King's Cross was temporarily suspended. Two people were arrested at the scene and one has since been released with no further action, according to the BBC. Police have said "there is nothing to suggest" that a stabbing attack on board a Doncaster to London train on Saturday is "a terrorist incident".

Hurricane Melissa's destruction in Jamaica

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, communities across Jamaica are continuing to recover from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which swept across the island earlier this week. The powerful storm brought winds of up to 185 mph and caused widespread flooding, landslides and power outages across several regions. At the time of writing, at least 28 people have died as a result of the category five storm.

© AFP via Getty Images Hurricane Melissa left destruction in its wake

Emergency shelters have been opened to assist displaced families, while local authorities and international aid agencies are coordinating relief efforts to provide food, clean water and medical support to those affected.