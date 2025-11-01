Prince William, Princess Kate and their 3 children begin fresh start as they move into 'forever home'

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, have moved into their "forever home", Forest Lodge, a Grade II-listed eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park, HELLO! can confirm. The move took place over Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ half term, which concludes this weekend, after the family reportedly set themselves the goal of moving in by November 5, 2025.

In 2001, Forest Lodge underwent £1.5million ($2million) of restoration work to retain the period detail, including the original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling. Reports suggest that the future King has paid for the property and all necessary new renovations themselves.

Planning applications lodged with the local council for Forest Lodge in June document a proposal for minor external applications, as well seeking consent for minor and internal and external alterations. The family of five, and their beloved dog Orla, previously lived in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagement," HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey shared when the news first broke. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

© Getty Security measures for the new home, Forest Lodge, have upset locals

The move will be considered a fresh start for the heir and his family, as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from cancer. However, William will be absent for the first week of their new home, as he is making a solo trip to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

© Getty Images The park around Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, taken in 2018

Their new home has, for now, also brought them closer to William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who remains living in his Windsor Great Park property, Royal Lodge, over one mile away as the crow flies from William and Kate's new home. Andrew, however, will leave Royal Lodge for a new home on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk in the New Year, after being stripped by Charles of his prince and Duke of York titles amid the long-running Epstein scandal.

© WireImage William and Kate are hoping they have found their 'forever home'

The Prince and Princess of Wales left London full-time in 2022 for a quieter life for their three children as they grow older and learn to step into their royal roles. Forest Lodge is owned by the Crown Estate, so William and Kate will need to pay rental money to live there. It is believed that their agreement will see the royals pay the "market rate" rental price for the property.

After the 2001 restoration, it was placed on the rental market for £15,000 ($20,000) a month. Twenty-four years down the line, the value would have almost certainly increased. It is thought the value of the home is around £16 million ($20million).

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001

An exclusion zone was put in place around Forest Lodge in September ahead of the family’s relocation, which left residents frustrated at the permanent closure of nearby Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne car park. Those who lived within half a mile had previously been able to apply to hold keys to the gate for a £110-a-year fee.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organized Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.