King Charles pictured at Sandringham as he issues 'shocked' message following horror knife attack

King Charles has issued a message following the attack in Cambridgeshire on 1 November, in which 10 people were stabbed on a train bound for London King's Cross. "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night," the statement began. "Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones. We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."

The attack has seen 10 people taken to hospital, with nine believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. Police have said two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Saturday night after a "significant" number of officers were called to Huntingdon Station. The train was forced to make an unscheduled stop there due to the attack. Police have since said "there is nothing to suggest" that a stabbing attack on board a Doncaster to London train on Saturday is "a terrorist incident".

© Max Mumby The King was spotted attending Sunday service at the church of St Mary Magdalene on The Sandringham Estate.

The message from the King comes as he was pictured attending church on the Sandringham estate on 2 November. The monarch was seen arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church wearing a suit and tan coat while holding an umbrella. His church appearance is Charles' second public appearance since his decision announcing that his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is to be stripped of all his titles, styles and honours was made public on 30 October.

© AFP via Getty Images Andrew has been stripped of his titles and honours

On 31 October, the King was pictured driving around his Sandringham estate. It is Sandringham where HELLO! understands that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will eventually move following his eviction from his home at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate, which came with the stripping of his titles. The announcement regarding Andrew read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royal residences: A look inside

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement concluded: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." The decision made regarding Andrew's titles and residence follow his continued links to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew's friendship with the disgraced financier and the allegations published in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir were contributing factors to the removal of his titles and loss of residence at the Royal Lodge. He vehemently denies all allegations.