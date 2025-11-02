Prince William and Princess Kate's temporary neighbour as they move into 'forever home' with 3 kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved into what has been dubbed their 'forever home' at Forest Lodge, HELLO! was able to confirm on 1 November. Prince William and Kate, both 43, upped sticks with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during their half term from Lambrook School after the couple reportedly set themselves the goal of moving in by 5 November.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said previously of the Wales family's move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

© Getty Images Forest Lodge is the Wales' new home

William and Kate's neighbour

However, having moved to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, William and Kate now have a new neighbour. Their new pad, which is situated on the Windsor Home Park estate, is just two miles from Royal Lodge, the current residence of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York), which is closer than their previous home at Adelaide Cottage (where they lived between 2022 and the recent move) was. However, Prince William's uncle won't be his neighbour for much longer as the King's brother, 65, is set to move out of Royal Lodge after he was stripped of his titles and honours by Charles amid renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Andrew will temporarily live closer to William and Kate

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to vacate Royal Lodge

A statement issued on 30 October read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

© Getty Andrew is set to vacate Royal Lodge

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him." HELLO! understands that Andrew will move to new lodgings in Sandringham, Norfolk.

William and Kate's forever home gets a glow-up

© Chris Jackson The Waleses have taken a step into a fresh start, beginning their life at Forest Lodge

Long before the royal couple's move, in 2001 to be exact, Forest Lodge underwent a series of renovations. The residence underwent a glow-up to the tune of £1.5 million ($2 million) to retain period details, including the original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

More recently, planning applications submitted to the local council in June 2025 sought consent for minor and internal and external alterations. It has been reported that the future king has paid for the property and all new renovations himself.