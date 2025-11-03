Donald Trump reacts to 'terrible' news about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the saga facing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as the royal, formerly known as Prince Andrew, continues to face scrutiny over his friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, and the detailed sexual abuse allegations that have resurfaced in his accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, the US president was asked about the King's decision to strip his younger brother Andrew of his style, titles and honours. "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the (royal) family," Trump said. "That's been a tragic situation. It's too bad. I feel badly for the family."

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed Andrew will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, which he was awarded on his 55th birthday in 2015. The rank is his last remaining honorary military title since he handed back the others in 2022 over the Epstein scandal.

Buckingham Palace's statement

Last Thursday, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the shock news that Andrew would lose his princely title and move out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The statement read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

HELLO!'s Royal Editor reacts

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shared her reaction to the news of Andrew's demotion, noting how the King was clearly "calling the shots" in his statement.

"This is the move that many had called for and the King had to act decisively in response, however difficult it may have been for him as a brother," Emily said. "It's a marked change from Andrew's statement announcing he would no longer use his Duke of York title, in which he suggested it was his decision to do so.

"The Palace had to get it right this time to restore public confidence and they have done so. The King has made clear that he is calling the shots. He's condemned his brother's 'serious lapses of judgement' and crucially, said publicly that his and the Queen's sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of abuse.

"It may have taken longer than the public would have liked – there have been difficult legal and constitutional issues to consider – but the royal family will be hoping this draws a line under the latest slew of damaging headlines so they can focus on their work and the future."

Andrew's living arrangements

Andrew is preparing to move out of his 30-room Windsor mansion, which he has been living in with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for the past two decades. Last month, it was revealed that Andrew only pays an annual "peppercorn rent" on the property, if asked to, prompting further public outrage and an untenable situation for the King.

It is understood Andrew will vacate the home as soon as is practicable and will move to private accommodation on the King's Sandringham Estate, although the exact property has not been disclosed.