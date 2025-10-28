Where will Prince Andrew move to if he's kicked out of Royal Lodge?

After more than 20 years of living at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Prince Andrew appears to be on the edge of a royal dismissal. He is expected to leave the Grade II-listed, 30-room mansion amid mounting public pressure, after it was revealed that he has only been paying an annual "peppercorn rent", if asked, for the past two decades. His links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the release of his accuser Virginia Giuffre's new memoir, coupled with his alleged link with a Chinese spy, have added to the poor optics and calls for the King's brother to leave his luxury home.

Royal Lodge was the place Andrew called home with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also lived at the property post-divorce, and where their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were raised. The three-storey mansion boasts seven bedrooms, a spacious drawing room, and a "formal room", while its 40 hectares of grounds include a gardener's cottage, a Chapel Lodge, another six-bedroom cottage, and a "police suite" for Andrew's security. The gardens, which feature personalised initialled wooden swings for Beatrice and Eugenie, were big enough to host both of the Princesses' wedding receptions.

So where will Andrew, who gave up his Duke of York title and has a declared naval pension of £20,000, relocate to?

Frogmore Cottage

© PA Images King Charles reportedly asked Andrew to move into Prince Harry and Meghan's old home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023

Calls for the 65-year-old Prince to leave Royal Lodge have been growing louder and louder in recent weeks. King Charles, who stripped Andrew of his £1million annual allowance last year, had reportedly asked his brother to vacate the property back in 2023, and suggested he move into Frogmore Cottage – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old home. According to The Sun, workmen have been spotted at the royal residence "day and night", preparing it for Andrew's arrival.

It is the likeliest possibility, given its proximity to Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge. It's believed he wants to remain close to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and his ex-wife Sarah, who has reportedly been offered Prince William and Princess Kate's old home, Adelaide Cottage, also in Windsor. The Waleses are planning a move to nearby Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion.

Five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage is much more modest than Royal Lodge, but is also located in Windsor and, importantly, within the royal security cordon. Harry and Meghan lived there in 2019 when it was given to them as a grace and favour residence by Queen Elizabeth II; it was their son Archie's first home, and they stayed there until their move to North America in 2020. Later that year, Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie moved in with her family in lockdown, before they eventually relocated to Portugal.

Built in 1860, Frogmore Cottage was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the royal Windsor estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home before Harry and Meghan moved in. Renovations cost £2.4million and were originally funded by the UK taxpayer, but the Sussexes were forced to pay this back after they dropped their roles as senior working royals. The cottage itself is situated in front of a beautiful lake and the Grade-II listed Frogmore House, the grand building where Harry and Meghan hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

Wood Farm

© Shutterstock Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk where Prince Philip used to live during his retirement

Among the other private royal residences that could suit – although it hasn't reportedly been offered to Andrew, unlike Frogmore Cottage – is Wood Farm, in Norfolk. Andrew's late parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip used to stay there when it was just the two of them residing on the Sandringham Estate, instead of opening up the "big house" down the road, which was suited to bigger royal family reunions such as at Christmas time.

Wood Farm has housed many royals over the years. Prince Philip chose it as his permanent home following his retirement in 2017. Following their divorce, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah also used to stay there when Prince Philip wouldn't allow her in the main house. And prior to her marriage to Prince William, the Princess of Wales was also a guest there when she was invited to Sandringham.

The secluded country bolthole, located right on the coast and outside of Wolferton village, may be a far cry from the grandeur of royal palaces, but it still has five bedrooms. The house is built in the local Norfolk style with reddish-brown bricks and has sprawling lawns and a stable block and yard.

Prince Andrew scandal timeline © Getty Images *Month unconfirmed June 2000 Epstein and Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle to mark Prince Andrew's 40th birthday, the Princess Royal’s 50th, the Queen Mother’s 100th and Princess Margaret's 70th, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. March 2001 Later, in 2014, Virginia Giuffre alleges that at age 17 she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions. The first occasion allegedly occurred in Maxwell’s London townhouse in March 2001. In the court filings and in her memoir released in October 2025, she claimed the other occasions occurred at Epstein's New York mansion and his private Caribbean island. June 2008 Epstein admits to prostituting minors and is convicted, receiving an 18‑month prison sentence. 2009* Epstein's former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testifies during his employer's trial that Andrew received ''daily massages'' at Epstein's Florida home. July 2009 Epstein is released from prison. December 2010 Andrew is photographed with Epstein in New York's Central Park. February 2011 The Mail on Sunday publishes a photo of Virginia's alleged first meeting with Prince Andrew. Andrew later emails Epstein saying ''we are in this together''. March 2011 Alastair Watson – who spent nine years as Andrew’s private secretary – writes to The Times saying Andrew met Epstein in the ''early 1990s''. Yet eight years later, Andrew told Newsnight that he first encountered Epstein through his ''girlfriend back in 1999'', later saying he saw Epstein ''infrequently and probably no more than once or twice a year''. July 2011 Andrew resigns as UK trade envoy shortly. December 2014 In a Florida court filing, Virginia alleges being trafficked by Epstein and also alleges to have been forced to have sex with him, Prince Andrew and other men. The judge later said in 2015 the claims are ''immaterial and impertinent'' to the case against Epstein. January 2015 Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US documents linked to Epstein. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew makes his first public engagement since the allegations. He says: ''I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.'' 2015* In a civil suit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre testifies that Epstein paid her $15,000 to have sex with Andrew. May 2016 During a deposition in her case against Maxwell, it emerges that Giuffre lent the infamous photo to the FBI in 2011 but allegedly last saw it packed in a box and shipped from Colorado to Sydney sometime between between 2011 and 2016, when she emigrated to Australia. June 2018 Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo visits Buckingham Palace twice to meet Andrew. He is also said to gain entry to St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle after being invited by the Prince. 2019* A newly released document includes a claim from Johanna Sjoberg, who has said she was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Prince Andrew touched her breast while she was sitting on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001 - an allegation he has always denied. August 2019 Epstein is found dead in his prison cell on 10 August, an apparent suicide, after being charged with sex trafficking. Separately David Rogers, a pilot on Epstein's private jet, claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with Epstein and Giuffre. Rogers also testifies that Epstein, Andrew and Giuffre travelled to the US Virgin Islands on 11 April 2001. Buckingham Palace says the report contains ''inconsistencies'' and notes that in some cases Andrew was on a different continent. In a statement, the Palace says Andrew is ''appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes''. Andrew also issues a statement: ''At no stage during the limited time I spend with him (Epstein) do I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently leads to his arrest and conviction.'' November 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcasts an interview in which Andrew speaks about his relationship with Epstein ''with no bars.'' He says he has ''no recollection'' of ever meeting Giuffre and adds he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter, Beatrice, that day. He also says he ''does not regret'' his friendship with Epstein, though he admits he should not have visited him in New York in 2010 to break off their friendship. Four days after the interview, he announces he is stepping back from royal duties ''for the foreseeable future'' with permission from Queen Elizabeth II. He says he ''deeply sympathises'' with Epstein’s victims and is willing ''to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.'' December 2019 Giuffre appeals to the British public in a BBC Panorama interview released in December 2019, urging them to ''stand up beside me… help me fight this fight'' and ''not accept this as being OK.'' January 2020 A US prosecutor claims Andrew has provided ''zero co‑operation'' in the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaks outside Epstein's Manhattan mansion saying Andrew's lawyers have been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who request to interview him. March 2020 Andrew’s aide, Dominic Hampshire, writes to Yang Tengbo describing the alleged Chinese spy as one of ''Andrew's closest internal confidants''. June 2020 Andrew's lawyers say he offered to assist the US Department of Justice ''on at least three occasions this year'' in their Epstein investigation. Hours later, Berman says Andrew ''again seeks to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co‑operate,'' though he ''repeatedly declines'' requests to schedule an interview. August 2021 Giuffre's lawyers file a civil suit against Andrew. The Prince is the only named defendant in the 15‑page claim, though Epstein and Maxwell are referenced throughout. December 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted in New York of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. January 2022 A US judge rules the civil case against Andrew may proceed. Andrew is stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, and he relinquishes his HRH title. Buckingham Palace states Andrew ''continues not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.'' February 2022 Court documents reveal that Andrew and Giuffre reach a ''settlement in principle'' in the civil claim. The papers say Andrew promised to make a ''substantial donation'' to Giuffre’s charity ''in support of victims' rights'', and pledged to ''demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein.'' January 2024 Unsealed documents linked to Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against Ghislaine Maxwell revisit previously made allegations about Prince Andrew - including references to purported sex tapes and claims he was present at an event involving underage girls. Andrew has always denied any involvement in criminal activity. December 2024 At a High Court hearing it emerges that Yang Tengbo, the alleged Chinese spy, is a ''close'' confidant of Andrew. Andrew issues a statement saying he ceased ''all contact'' with Yang once concerns arose. Andrew is absent from the royal family's traditional gathering at Sandringham. April 2025 Giuffre tragically dies by suicide aged 41 in Neergabby, Western Australia. October 2025 An email reportedly sent by Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 - in which he is said to have written, "We are in this together" - has been unearthed by The Sun and is being described as a potential "smoking gun." Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.



Abu Dhabi

© Getty Images Prince Andrew pictured in Abu Dhabi in 2010 while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were on a state visit to the Middle East

Looking further afield, Andrew may choose to emigrate to his palace in Abu Dhabi. The palace in question is fully staffed and was gifted to Andrew and Sarah by the United Arab Emirates' ruling family. Reflecting on the Prince's future, author Andrew Lownie, who wrote the bestselling book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "I think probably he's being encouraged to go to his palace in Abu Dhabi or to take up a Swiss nationality."

He added: "Going under the radar somewhere like the Middle East, where he could basically operate without much scrutiny, he could get on with his business activities, could be a pretty good life." However, it's said that Andrew isn't in favour of this option and that Sarah doesn't like the heat.

Switzerland

© Getty Andrew and Sarah's old chalet in Verbier, Switzerland that they were forced to sell in 2022

Another abroad option, which may be more plausible, is Switzerland. Andrew was forced to sell his and Sarah's Verbier ski chalet in 2022, reportedly in part to fund his legal fees, but the Prince is fond of skiing and so may choose to live there. Sarah herself has previously expressed an interest in moving to Verbier and even applied for Swiss residency in 2016.

Again speaking on the podcast, author Andrew Lownie said: "They both enjoy skiing and have friends there. The girls might well have been educated at Aiglon College had there not been scandals at the school. So, I think that is quite a strong possibility. I think a stronger possibility is that she goes there and he goes somewhere else, possibly without extradition treaties to the United Kingdom."