Where will Prince Andrew move to if he's kicked out of Royal Lodge?

After more than 20 years of living at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Prince Andrew appears to be on the edge of a royal dismissal. He is expected to leave the Grade II-listed, 30-room mansion amid mounting public pressure, after it was revealed that he has only been paying an annual "peppercorn rent", if asked, for the past two decades. His links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the release of his accuser Virginia Giuffre's new memoir, coupled with his alleged link with a Chinese spy, have added to the poor optics and calls for the King's brother to leave his luxury home.
Royal Lodge was the place Andrew called home with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also lived at the property post-divorce, and where their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were raised. The three-storey mansion boasts seven bedrooms, a spacious drawing room, and a "formal room", while its 40 hectares of grounds include a gardener's cottage, a Chapel Lodge, another six-bedroom cottage, and a "police suite" for Andrew's security. The gardens, which feature personalised initialled wooden swings for Beatrice and Eugenie, were big enough to host both of the Princesses' wedding receptions.
So where will Andrew, who gave up his Duke of York title and has a declared naval pension of £20,000, relocate to?
Frogmore Cottage
Calls for the 65-year-old Prince to leave Royal Lodge have been growing louder and louder in recent weeks. King Charles, who stripped Andrew of his £1million annual allowance last year, had reportedly asked his brother to vacate the property back in 2023, and suggested he move into Frogmore Cottage – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old home. According to The Sun, workmen have been spotted at the royal residence "day and night", preparing it for Andrew's arrival.
It is the likeliest possibility, given its proximity to Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge. It's believed he wants to remain close to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and his ex-wife Sarah, who has reportedly been offered Prince William and Princess Kate's old home, Adelaide Cottage, also in Windsor. The Waleses are planning a move to nearby Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion.
Five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage is much more modest than Royal Lodge, but is also located in Windsor and, importantly, within the royal security cordon. Harry and Meghan lived there in 2019 when it was given to them as a grace and favour residence by Queen Elizabeth II; it was their son Archie's first home, and they stayed there until their move to North America in 2020. Later that year, Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie moved in with her family in lockdown, before they eventually relocated to Portugal.
Built in 1860, Frogmore Cottage was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the royal Windsor estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home before Harry and Meghan moved in. Renovations cost £2.4million and were originally funded by the UK taxpayer, but the Sussexes were forced to pay this back after they dropped their roles as senior working royals. The cottage itself is situated in front of a beautiful lake and the Grade-II listed Frogmore House, the grand building where Harry and Meghan hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.
Wood Farm
Among the other private royal residences that could suit – although it hasn't reportedly been offered to Andrew, unlike Frogmore Cottage – is Wood Farm, in Norfolk. Andrew's late parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip used to stay there when it was just the two of them residing on the Sandringham Estate, instead of opening up the "big house" down the road, which was suited to bigger royal family reunions such as at Christmas time.
Wood Farm has housed many royals over the years. Prince Philip chose it as his permanent home following his retirement in 2017. Following their divorce, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah also used to stay there when Prince Philip wouldn't allow her in the main house. And prior to her marriage to Prince William, the Princess of Wales was also a guest there when she was invited to Sandringham.
The secluded country bolthole, located right on the coast and outside of Wolferton village, may be a far cry from the grandeur of royal palaces, but it still has five bedrooms. The house is built in the local Norfolk style with reddish-brown bricks and has sprawling lawns and a stable block and yard.
Abu Dhabi
Looking further afield, Andrew may choose to emigrate to his palace in Abu Dhabi. The palace in question is fully staffed and was gifted to Andrew and Sarah by the United Arab Emirates' ruling family. Reflecting on the Prince's future, author Andrew Lownie, who wrote the bestselling book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "I think probably he's being encouraged to go to his palace in Abu Dhabi or to take up a Swiss nationality."
He added: "Going under the radar somewhere like the Middle East, where he could basically operate without much scrutiny, he could get on with his business activities, could be a pretty good life." However, it's said that Andrew isn't in favour of this option and that Sarah doesn't like the heat.
Switzerland
Another abroad option, which may be more plausible, is Switzerland. Andrew was forced to sell his and Sarah's Verbier ski chalet in 2022, reportedly in part to fund his legal fees, but the Prince is fond of skiing and so may choose to live there. Sarah herself has previously expressed an interest in moving to Verbier and even applied for Swiss residency in 2016.
Again speaking on the podcast, author Andrew Lownie said: "They both enjoy skiing and have friends there. The girls might well have been educated at Aiglon College had there not been scandals at the school. So, I think that is quite a strong possibility. I think a stronger possibility is that she goes there and he goes somewhere else, possibly without extradition treaties to the United Kingdom."