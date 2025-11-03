Prince William and Princess Kate begin new chapter to close out 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Prince and Princess of Wales are all about new beginnings. With just months left in the year, Prince William and Princess Kate have embarked on a new chapter in both their professional and personal lives. In the most recent news, the royals have moved into their new forever home at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven.

The move was first announced in August in a statement by Kensington Palace, confirming the Wales family would "move house later this year" from their previous residence at Adelaide Cottage, where they lived for three years. The Wales' new lodging has eight bedrooms, a long gallery, a tennis court and a pond.

Along with a new residence to call home, the Wales' children are back at school. The recent move to Forest Lodge coincided with the children's school half-term. All three children attend the co-educational preparatory school, Lambrook School, located not far from their lodging in Windsor and where Prince George has begun his final year.

While their personal lives have undergone a shuffle, the next few months will see Kate and William busy in the public spotlight, returning to focus on their respective passion projects. This week, William has jetted off to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize.

The Prince of Wales launched Earthshot in 2020 with The Royal Foundation. The prize awards £1 million and celebrates the accomplishments of the five selected winners each year, to environmentalism - a cause close to the royal's heart.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the award ceremony, William said he wants his children to "grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.

"The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."

Next month, Kate will also return to host a heartwarming event she launched in 2021. The royal will once again host her annual Christmas Carol concert, Together at Christmas, in December this year at Westminster Abbey. This will mark the fifth year since Kate launched the event, and the first since she announced she is in remission from cancer.