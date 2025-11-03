Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate begin new chapter to close out 2025
Subscribe
Prince William and Princess Kate begin new chapter to close out 2025

Prince William and Princess Kate begin new chapter to close out 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, have moved into their new "forever home" at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park

Prince William and the Princess of Wales during the formal welcome at the Royal Dais© Getty
By Ella Rayment-Ward
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As 2025 draws to a close, the Prince and Princess of Wales are all about new beginnings. With just months left in the year, Prince William and Princess Kate have embarked on a new chapter in both their professional and personal lives. In the most recent news, the royals have moved into their new forever home at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven. 

The move was first announced in August in a statement by Kensington Palace, confirming the Wales family would "move house later this year" from their previous residence at Adelaide Cottage, where they lived for three years.  The Wales' new lodging has eight bedrooms, a long gallery, a tennis court and a pond. 

Along with a new residence to call home, the Wales' children are back at school. The recent move to Forest Lodge coincided with the children's school half-term. All three children attend the co-educational preparatory school, Lambrook School, located not far from their lodging in Windsor and where Prince George has begun his final year. 

While their personal lives have undergone a shuffle, the next few months will see Kate and William busy in the public spotlight, returning to focus on their respective passion projects. This week, William has jetted off to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside royal homes

The Prince of Wales launched Earthshot in 2020 with The Royal Foundation. The prize awards £1 million and celebrates the accomplishments of the five selected winners each year, to environmentalism - a cause close to the royal's heart. 

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the award ceremony, William said he wants his children to "grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.

William and Kate at farm and view of Forest Lodge in 2018© Getty
The Waleses' new home Forest Lodge

"The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow." 

Next month, Kate will also return to host a heartwarming event she launched in 2021. The royal will once again host her annual Christmas Carol concert, Together at Christmas, in December this year at Westminster Abbey. This will mark the fifth year since Kate launched the event, and the first since she announced she is in remission from cancer.

Revive Our Oceans

UK-based Matter has developed a filter that can be fitted to washing machines to stop microplastics from entering the oceans through our laundry.

Bonds for Ocean Conservation is restructuring debt, enabling countries to invest savings in ocean protection.

The High Seas Treaty is an international commitment to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030.

Fix our Climate 

Barbados has set up a $700m loss and damage fund for the 70 most climate-vulnerable nations.

US-based Form Energy's iron-air battery is delivering affordable, reliable and renewable energy at scale.

Friendship in Bangladesh is helping communities build resilience against climate challenges, including cyclones and flooding.

Build a waste-free world 

Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, was upcycled rather than demolished, saving carbon and improving eco-credentials.

Lagos Fashion Week is holding designers accountable to sustainable and ethical standards.

China-based ATRenew is using AI to inspect, grade and price electronic devices so that they can be re-used.

Clean our air 

The city of Guangzhou in China has electrified its entire bus fleet, dramatically cutting emissions.

The city of Bogotá in Colombia has reduced harmful particles in the air by 24% since 2018.

The Indian state of Gujarat has capped factory emissions, allowing businesses below the limit to trade their unused allowance to others that need it, offering a financial incentive to reduce pollution.

Protect and restore nature 

Re.green in Brazil is using AI and satellite data to identify areas of land to restore and aims to plant 65 million seedlings by 2032.

Tenure Facility is helping Indigenous communities protect their land across 20 countries and has so far protected an area the size of Germany.

Tropical Forest Forever Facility in Brazil is building a $125bn global investment fund for rainforest nations to permanently protect their forests, potentially safeguarding more than one billion hectares by 2030.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More