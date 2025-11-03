Late Queen would be 'absolutely heartbroken' over 'favourite son' Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's situation

Queen Elizabeth II would be "absolutely heartbroken" to see what her second son Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is going through, royal author Phil Dampier says in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine. Often referred to as Her Late Majesty's "favourite" child, Andrew, in the past week, has been stripped of his royal style, titles and honours, and ordered to surrender the lease on his beloved mansion Royal Lodge, by his older brother King Charles.

Speaking to HELLO!, Phil said: "It's like a Greek tragedy; he's been stripped of everything and humiliated. The poor late Queen would be absolutely heartbroken to see what's happened to the son who was often referred to as her favourite."

"It was a total shock to me, and it's a very extreme measure," the author added. "This situation is totally unprecedented and an extraordinary fall from grace for somebody who, when he was born, was second in line to the throne and returned from the Falklands a war hero."

Andrew's fall from grace

On Sunday, Andrew, 65, was stripped of his last remaining honorary military title since he handed back his other titles in 2022 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed Andrew would no longer hold the honorary rank of vice-admiral, which he was awarded on his 55th birthday in 2015. The royal was part of the task force deployed to retake the Falklands following the Argentinian invasion in 1982. He ended his active naval career in 2001 with the rank of commander but later received honorary promotions including to vice-admiral in 2015.

© Samir Hussein Andrew was often dubbed the late Queen's "favourite" child

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the shock news that Andrew would lose his princely title and move out of his home on the Windsor Estate. He is now facing a life in royal exile on the King's private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and is expected to move to an undisclosed property in the new year.

© Shutterstock Andrew is preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park

The statement came after weeks of damaging headlines about Andrew's friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the publication of a posthumous memoir by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. It had become apparent that Andrew's situation was overshadowing the work of the royal family.

Andrew's living arrangements

Among the Sandringham properties said to be under consideration is, ironically, York Cottage, a sprawling lodge that was given by the future King Edward VII to his son the Duke of York, later George V, in 1893. Unlike Royal Lodge, which is part of the Crown Estate, the property is privately owned by the King, who will also privately provide funds for his brother – a move that His Majesty must hope will end public scrutiny of Andrew's financial arrangements, following reports that he has paid no rent on Royal Lodge for more than 20 years.

What's next for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? © Getty Images HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her reaction to Andrew's "remarkable fall" on The Royal Club and shares her predictions on the former Prince's next moves, including his "exile" to Sandringham, what Sarah Ferguson will do next and what will come of Andrew's place in the line of succession. Click on the link below to read now. READ EMILY'S REACTION HERE

It is not known if Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him at Royal Lodge since 2008, will move to Norfolk with him. Sarah also lost her title, Duchess of York, when her ex-husband Andrew agreed to give up his Duke of York title earlier in October.

Read the full report in HELLO!'s Green Issue featuring an exclusive interview with Prince William

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now for the full Green Issue coverage. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.