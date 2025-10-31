Which royals could move into Prince Andrew's home following eviction?

Prince Andrew, 65, has been served a formal notice to surrender the lease of Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he's been holed up after being stripped of his royal titles due to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy. Andrew, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, will move to alternative private accommodation on the Sandringham estate, HELLO! understands. With Andrew on his way out of Royal Lodge, who will be the next royal resident to move in? We dissect the possibilities of these royal future tenants…

Buckingham Palace's statement

Buckingham Palace has said that Andrew is to leave his home at the Royal Lodge after he was served with a formal notice to surrender the lease. The statement also said that King Charles has initiated a "formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew".

The statement read in full: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

© Getty Images Prince Andrew has been served a formal notice to surrender to the lease of Royal Lodge

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie

© Getty Images Sophie and Edward live in Surrey at the moment

King Charles' other brother, Prince Edward, is a quiet and steadfast member of the royal family. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and Queen Elizabeth II died, Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have increased their royal presence, attending more prominent engagements on behalf of the monarchy. There's a chance Charles would open up the offer of Royal Lodge to them, but at present, they reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey, which is a very impressive property itself. They have lived there since 1999. It seems unlikely they would like to leave, considering they extended the lease for another 150 years recently.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

© Getty Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence have a country estate in the south west

Known as 'the hardest working royal', Anne would certainly be in the running to be granted a palatial property, but she already has her own country estate that she appears to be pretty fond of. Anne lives with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at Gatcombe Park and her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, also reside on the estate. The Grade II-listed property with five bedrooms sits within a 730-acre estate and it was bought by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976 for her daughter as a wedding gift when Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Her property is hard work, though, as Anne once spoke about the farming on site: "This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

Prince William and Princess Kate

© Getty Images William and Kate are set to move into Forest Lodge in the coming weeks

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the middle of a relocation from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, and they are set to move in a matter of weeks. In the past, it would have been quite possible that Royal Lodge would have been an option for the couple with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, considering its generous size and its location in Windsor.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, has explained the family's desire to stay in the area. "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. However, given the fact that renovations are almost complete at Forest Lodge and they have poured their own money into the project, a change of heart to move into Royal Lodge in the near future seems unlikely.

Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will likely want to remain part of the royal family

Despite their father Prince Andrew being under intense scrutiny, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie remain close to key royal family members and are generally well-liked by the public. Is there a chance that one of them and their families could move into Royal Lodge? It would be quite the upgrade and considering both are not working royals and have their own careers away from the monarchy, it would be unusual for them to be granted such a vast property.

No royal occupant

There is also a chance that King Charles will not choose to move anyone in after his brother finally departs. Some royal residences are used for offices or public tours instead of private residences, so there could well be another agenda for the iconic royal home.