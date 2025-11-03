Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra breaks silence on 'difficult' situation with brother Marius Borg Høiby ahead of his trial

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has broken her silence on the 'difficult' situation with her brother Marius Borg Høiby in her first interview since relocating to Australia. Marius, 28, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, was charged in August with 32 offences. He will face a criminal trial beginning on 3 February next year up until 13 March, and if convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison. In a new interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Marius's half-sister Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, opened up about the situation for the first time.

"Of course it's difficult," the royal told the outlet. "Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister and for mom and dad. And of course for everyone affected by the case." The princess is currently living abroad in Australia to study at The University of Sydney. When asked what it was like to be far away amid the situation with her brother, she replied: "Yes, it is... I don't know if I want to go into it much more than that."

Marius was arrested in August 2024 and again on two more separate occasions in September and November last year. He charges include domestic violence and four counts of rape. He has denied the most serious accusations. Marius, who does not have any royal titles or duties, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. Mette-Marit married into Norway's royal family when she tied the knot with Crown Prince Haakon in 2001.

The royal couple welcomed two children together: daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and son Prince Sverre Magnus, 19. Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne after her father. In her recent interview, Ingrid spoke about how her education in Sydney, where she is studying political economy and international relations, will "definitely" be relevant to her future role. "I think it is important to have a basic understanding of the political system, of international relations, and how things work," she said.

© Shutterstock Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, a prosecutor said

She also opened up about her life in Sydney and her experience with the press abroad. "I have been incredibly lucky to have been so sheltered in Norway and by the Norwegian press for so many years. I have experienced some paparazzi here, there have been some situations that may seem a little uncomfortable, but fortunately it has calmed down a lot over time."