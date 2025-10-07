Crown Prince Haakon addresses wife Mette-Marit's absence during overseas trip

Crown Prince Haakon has commented on his wife's absence as he began his three-day visit to the US. The Norwegian royal, 52, is visiting the states of Iowa, Minnesota and New York to mark the 200th anniversary of the first Norwegian emigration to America. However, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, had to cancel her participation in the trip.

The royal is currently on a month-long hiatus from royal duties as she undergoes pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway. Mette-Marit was diagnosed with the chronic lung condition in 2018, and since then she has had to place restrictions on the number of engagements she undertakes.

Haakon's trip began with a visit to Decorah, Iowa, which became a gathering point for Norwegian immigrants in the 1850s. The future Norwegian king answered questions from the press during his engagements, including one about whether he misses his wife.

"It's always nicer to travel together," the prince told VG. "But I think it's great to be able to be here anyway, and I think it's good that she gets to be in the pulmonary rehabilitation she's in now."

Last month, Mette-Marit said ahead of her treatment: "I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time. So I'm going to do it. Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit pictured together at Gamlehaugen in Bergen in August

In a statement, the Norwegian royal palace previously explained: "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October. The Crown Princess will therefore not carry out official assignments in October, but some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23. The Crown Princess is scheduled to resume her official work in November."

During the remainder of his visit, Crown Prince Haakon will also travel to Minneapolis/St Paul, Minnesota, where he will meet Minnesota governor Tim Walz. On 9 October, he will also welcome the ship "Restauration" in New York, which is a replica of the first ship that set sail with Norwegian emigrants in 1825.

