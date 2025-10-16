Norwegian royal makes unexpected move abroad just months after sister

Prince Sverre Magnus has moved abroad just three months after his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, relocated Down Under for university. It's been confirmed by the Norwegian palace that the 19-year-old royal is currently living in Italy.

A spokesperson told VG that the youngster is "exploring various opportunities, including in film and photography, with a desire to learn more about this". According to some reports, Prince Sverre Magnus has moved to Milan alongside his girlfriend, Amalie, who joined the royal family on their annual summer yacht holiday in July.

© Alamy Prince Sverre Magnus with girlfriend, Amalie, at Princess Martha Louise's wedding in August 2024

Over the summer it emerged that the prince had registered a film and photo production company called Sverre Magnus Productions. The palace's communications manager Guri Varpe told TV2 that the prince "will use the experience he gains from this to further develop his expertise in film and photography and learn more about running a business".

While Sverre Magnus does not carry out royal duties, he has attended a number of high-profile events, including Norway's national day, as well as his first joint engagement with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in June when they inaugurated the Norwegian Red Cross' summer training programme.

WATCH: All about the Norwegian royal family

He graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo in June 2024, with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, confirming that he had moved to Trondheim that September. Prince Sverre Magnus's relocation comes after Princess Ingrid Alexandra enrolled at the University of Sydney in July. The future queen is studying for a three-year degree in social sciences.

© Shutterstock The prince with his parents and sister on Norway's national day in May

Her grandfather, King Harald, was asked by the press whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra should study closer to Norway to contribute more to the royal family. According to VG, he replied: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."

A number of European royals are currently studying abroad, with Belgium's Princess Elisabeth at Harvard, Spain's Infanta Sofia at the Forward College in Lisbon and the Netherlands' Princess Alexia at UCL's Faculty of Engineering in London.