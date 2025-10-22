Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles teams up with football legend

The Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles, appears alongside Sir David Beckham as the former England captain, 50, joined Country Life magazine to guest edit a one-off edition published on Wednesday. The pair joined forces as David revealed that one of his favourite meals is a quintessential British dish. Food writer and author Tom, 50, joined the former footballer to prepare the ingredients of David's favourite dish in the kitchens at Claridge's before eating together.

"There's something so nostalgic about mashed potato, liver, bacon and lots of gravy. It's one of those British comfort classics that my mum used to make for me and was also my grandad’s favourite dish," David shared. "My gran was also a great cook, and it was always a treat going down to the pie and mash shop in Chapel Market. If I had to choose my last meal, it would be pie, mash, liquor and jellied eels."

© Simon Buck / Country Life Magazine Tom Parker Bowles and Sir David Beckham photographed at Claridge's Hotel, London, cooking Sir David's favourite recipe

David's life in the Cotswolds

David and Victoria Beckham split their time between their Holland Park townhouse in London and their sprawling £12m Cotswolds mansion, which they purchased in 2016. The sports star has developed his love of countryside pursuits, including beekeeping.

© Getty Images The Beckhams at a Highgrove dinner earlier this year

He even presented King Charles with a jar of honey he harvested at home when the pair met at the British Fashion Council Foundation Impact Day 2023. David became an ambassador for The King's Foundation last year, with the ex-footballer saying he felt "very honoured" when he was asked.

"Our King is an incredible man, he has not just been incredible for the last five, ten years, he's been an incredible man for decades," he added. "We have very similar interests, beekeeping … he's into bees, I'm into bees, he's into the countryside, I'm into the countryside, he's into empowering young people so I'm very honoured with that role."

WATCH: King Charles’s surprising reaction to David Beckham's gift

Following royal footsteps

The father-of-four, who was awarded a knighthood in June, follows in the footsteps of royal family members who previously joined the editor-in chief Mark Hedges at the helm, including the King, the Princess Royal and the Queen.

© Millie Pilkington / Country Life Magazine The cover of the Sir David Beckham Guest Edit Issue of Country Life magazine

Mr Hedges said: "David has produced an outstanding issue. His love and knowledge of the countryside is exceptional and he has given the Country Life team a huge amount of his time and access to aspects of his life that our readers will find truly fascinating. Our guest editor has an incredible eye for detail, which stood him in good stead when he was signing off the final proofs. This special edition will undoubtedly become a collectors' item and is expected to sell out very quickly."

Country Life's special guest edit from Sir David is available from Wednesday 22 October until Tuesday 28 October.