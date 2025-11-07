Sarah Ferguson 'not doing great' after curtesy title and royal home loss, says royal biographer

It's been 21 days since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s latest fall from grace, one that's been years in the making, but accelerated rapidly in recent weeks. The fallout has also had a profound impact on his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, mother of their two daughters: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Andrew has lost all his royal titles and honours, as well as his royal home, Royal Lodge, and Sarah has been stripped of her courtesy Duchess title, removed from her patronages, and also required to leave the home she and Andrew shared for many years.

She now faces the challenge of making her own arrangements, separately from her ex-husband, with whom she has long maintained a friendly post-divorce relationship.

On the day Buckingham Palace announced that Sarah would lose her title, a source told HELLO! that she was accepting of the decision. "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her, this will not make a big difference," the source said.

But more than two weeks later, royal biographer Robert Jobson, speaking on this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast to promote his new book, The Windsor Legacy, revealed that Sarah is "not doing great."

Robert told hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths: "Not great, I don't think. Not great. I think that we should all be aware of people’s mental health, whether they're ex-Prince or Princess, ex-Duchess, whatever. I think this must have been hugely damaging. Obviously, over the years, she’s probably believed what Andrew told her, and maybe this came as a surprise to her."

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Sarah Ferguson is believed to not be doing great

He added: "She wouldn’t be the only one. The Queen believed him, King Charles believed him. So, it seems unfair to me in a way that she’s getting the same amount of criticism."

LISTEN: Royal biographer says Sarah Ferguson is 'not doing great'

In the episode, Robert also discusses whether Sarah is being supported by her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and shares some of the exclusive revelations featured in his book. Among them: the time Queen Camilla, then-the Duchess of Cornwall, had her royal jewels stolen – with Robert revealing that the staff who had left the car unlocked by mistake are still employed by the royal household.

Robert Jobson's new book, The Windsor Legacy, is out now

He also touches on King Charles' relationships with his sons, including frustrations with Prince William and the fact that he once had a closer bond with Prince Harry, from whom he is now estranged.