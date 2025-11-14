Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: King Charles celebrates birthday in Wales
Live:Updated4m ago

Royal family LIVE: New portrait of King Charles unveiled on 77th birthday

Keep up with all the latest in royal news, including the King and Queen's visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales and the royal family's tributes to the monarch

King Charles in a blue suit© Alamy Live News.
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 4 minutes ago
  • King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday in Wales today with Queen Camilla
  • Tributes have been pouring in for the monarch
4m ago

Jamie Oliver's royal connections

In all my years of royal reporting, it completely passed me by that Jamie Oliver is a royal godfather!

Jamie Oliver in This Morning kitchen in printed white and beige shirt© Shutterstock

The celebrity chef is godfather to nine-year-old Isabella Windsor, the younger daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman. Lord Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, making him the second cousin of King Charles.

Find out how Jamie came about his royal godfather role here.

31m ago

Behind the scenes with Princess Eugenie

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie spent the morning meeting members of The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network. 

As an official mentor for the programme, she gave the introductory address, speaking about the value of mentorship and how her passion for art shaped her own career. Afterwards she said it was "a pleasure" to work with such an "inspirational group of artists and creatives".

For her Soho outing, Eugenie nailed business chic in a crisp white shirt and black trouser suit. Go behind the scenes with her video below...

View post on Instagram
 

55m ago

New portrait of the monarch

The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a new portrait of the King to mark his special day, thanking well-wishers for their messages. The snapshot was taken by esteemed photographer Millie Pilkington, who has also worked with the Wales family, at Sandringham Estate.

View post on Instagram
 

1h ago

15 of the most beloved and unusual royal pets

A young Prince William and his Shetland pony
A young Prince William and his Shetland pony

"Many of us are pet owners but royal pet owners seem to come with a major difference – their pets tend to be far more eccentric. Imagine keeping a straight face when you’re gifted a beaver or a giraffe, and then having to figure out living arrangements (though I guess this is much easier when you can dump them in your very own zoo if you are a British royal in London)!"

So wrote Millie on The HELLO! Royal Club last night as she introduced a feature looking at 15 of the most beloved and unusual royal pets. Want to find out more? Just click on the button below to join the club and read the post.

1h ago

Good morning!

Good morning, royal fans!

It's a day of celebration as the King turns 77. He's spending the day in Wales with his wife Queen Camilla, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we follow their heartwarming away day. 

