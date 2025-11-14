Royal family LIVE: New portrait of King Charles unveiled on 77th birthday

- King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday in Wales today with Queen Camilla
- Tributes have been pouring in for the monarch
Jamie Oliver's royal connections
In all my years of royal reporting, it completely passed me by that Jamie Oliver is a royal godfather!
The celebrity chef is godfather to nine-year-old Isabella Windsor, the younger daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman. Lord Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, making him the second cousin of King Charles.
Behind the scenes with Princess Eugenie
Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie spent the morning meeting members of The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network.
As an official mentor for the programme, she gave the introductory address, speaking about the value of mentorship and how her passion for art shaped her own career. Afterwards she said it was "a pleasure" to work with such an "inspirational group of artists and creatives".
For her Soho outing, Eugenie nailed business chic in a crisp white shirt and black trouser suit. Go behind the scenes with her video below...
New portrait of the monarch
The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a new portrait of the King to mark his special day, thanking well-wishers for their messages. The snapshot was taken by esteemed photographer Millie Pilkington, who has also worked with the Wales family, at Sandringham Estate.
15 of the most beloved and unusual royal pets
"Many of us are pet owners but royal pet owners seem to come with a major difference – their pets tend to be far more eccentric. Imagine keeping a straight face when you’re gifted a beaver or a giraffe, and then having to figure out living arrangements (though I guess this is much easier when you can dump them in your very own zoo if you are a British royal in London)!"
It's a day of celebration as the King turns 77. He's spending the day in Wales with his wife Queen Camilla, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we follow their heartwarming away day.