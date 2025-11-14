Princess Charlene puts dramatic spin on pinstripes in unusual semi-sheer look

Princess Charlene of Monaco is easily one of the most iconic figures of contemporary royal style, with a wardrobe filled with everything from glamorous ballgowns to fashion-forward looks that have revolutionised how the public views monarchy. She has nailed classic elegance, but brought it into the 21st century, putting her own modern spins on timeless styles like Old Hollywood waves. This time, she's shown off her take on one of the most divisive fashion trends, which has begun to see a major resurgence, and as a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep an especially keen eye on Princess Charlene's style, and this is definitely one of my favourite looks from her recently.

Pinstripes: some people will tell you that they're timeless, and others will tell you that they're dated, especially on trousers. Either way, they have seen an enormous rise in popularity again over the past year, which I noticed while keeping an eye on runway looks over the last year, as they popped up in the AW24 shows of houses such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and Simone Rocha.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco visits the Joya International Jewelry Fair in the Principality of Monaco on November 13, 2025

She paid a visit to the 'Joya' jewellery fair in Monte Carlo on Thursday, 13 November, where she viewed a curated showcase of archaeological, vintage and contemporary pieces that highlight the artistry that comes with fine jewellery. For such an outing, it was especially important for the Princess of Monaco to look extraordinarily glamorous, but also to wear an outfit that demonstrates her own interest in and ability to incorporate artistry into her style.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco visits the Joya International Jewelry Fair in the Principality of Monaco on November 13, 2025

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram she opted for a two-piece from Edward Achour, a French designer known for women's ready-to-wear fashion that is inspired by traditional French couture, blending classic styles of silhouette with modern embellishments and twists.

The two-layered top featured a white outline down the top layer, semi-sheer sleeves and pearl buttons, while the wide-leg trousers featured thin white stripes with lines detailing the hem. Taking aspects as classically elegant as pearl buttons and pinstripes, then combining them with a wide-leg silhouette and a playful nod to modern ways of layering.

Striking the balance between playful edge and regal elegance is vital for a royal who frequently conducts engagements with members of the public. Doing this makes her appear as a figurehead of luxury while conveying an approachability and appreciation for artistry that makes her more relatable to the masses.

In contemporary royal style more broadly, we're seeing many European Queens and Princesses take this approach, keeping on-trend and appearing up-to-date with fashion, while remaining luxurious and elevated in their choice of fabric, silhouette and designer – it's all about appearing to be future-facing and modern to the public, and the first and easiest way to do this is through their clothing!