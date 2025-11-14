Queen Mary shows off her moves in Brazil - watch

Queen Mary showed off her moves as she took part in a traditional dance with indigenous people during her visit to Brazil. The Danish royal, 53, was invited to dance as she travelled to Utinga Park in Belém on Wednesday, where she was given an insight into the work of indigenous people to protect the nature and biodiversity of the Amazon.

Mary smiled as she linked arms with a fellow dancer as the music played, including traditional wooden shakers. The Danish royal palace said that the Queen also learned about the challenges that characterise the work to strengthen indigenous people's rights, culture and access to traditional areas. The visit took place in continuation of Denmark's return of a rare Tupinamba feather cloak in 2024, a symbol of cooperation and respect for the culture and heritage.

For the outing, Mary sported a crisp white shirt and rust-coloured high-waisted trousers with a woven belt and colourful drop earrings. The event concluded Mary's three-day visit to the South American country to attend COP30, where the UN brings together key stakeholders each year to set ambitions for global climate action. The Prince of Wales has been among the royals to attend the conference in the past week.

During her solo overseas trip, Queen Mary participated in a field visit and boat trip to a cocoa production site on Ilha do Combu. She later met the Governor of the state of Pará, Helder Barbalho, at the Amazonas Region's exhibition and conference centre, Hangar, which is the official conference venue for COP30.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary joins a ritual dance with Indigenous people at Utinga Park

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary showed off her moves

The royal also visited research institute Embrapa which focuses on agriculture, forestry and sustainability, before attending more events at COP30 and finally, attending a dinner at the São Brás Market. Mary previously visited Brazil in 2024, where she explored the Amazon rainforest.