King Charles is one of the UK's most successful artists – see his best works

Alongside being monarch, King Charles is also quite a talented artist, with the royal becoming quite a dab hand with watercolours.

The royal has been interested in the artform since he was a young child, and during his youth he painted his parents, the late Queen and Prince Philip. When these pieces went to auction they fetched £46,000, so it's no surprise that Charles is actually one of the UK's most successful living artists.

The Telegraph reported back in 2018 that the monarch had made £2 million from sales of his paintings. However, despite this small fortune, the King has donated all proceeds from his hobby to the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund.

Charles follows in his father's footsteps when it comes to his artistic endeavours as the late Duke of Edinburgh also enjoyed getting behind the easel. One expert said Philip's paintings were "exactly what you'd expect – totally direct, no hanging about".

Art runs in the Windsor family and when Charles' pieces were first featured in an exhibition at Windsor Castle, they sat alongside artworks from Prince Philip and Queen Victoria.

Below, we have gathered some of the King's finest pieces of works, so have a scroll through and enjoy…

1/ 9 © Tim Graham Castle Mey Charles is a fan of watercolours and one of his earliest works is Castle Mey, which his grandmother, the Queen Mother owned. Charles was close with her and he painted the stunning photo while on the estate's grounds in Caithness.



2/ 9 © Tim Graham Balmoral The monarch has also captured his late mother's favourite home of Balmoral in Aberdeenshire. Despite the incredible castle being off in the distance, Charles still captured the Union Jack flying high and the trees surrounding the grounds.



3/ 9 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Highgrove It wasn't just Scotland that the King painted, as has also captured still moments at his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove. In this painting, seen at an exhibition, Charles has beautifully painted his patio, a deck chair and a unique stone ornament while the garden behind flourishes with trees and flowers.



4/ 9 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Mountains Charles favoured natural scenes over portraits and this extraordinary image captures the snow-capped mountains around Scotland.



5/ 9 © Tim Graham Stamps In 1994, the Royal Mail drew attention to the then Prince of Wales's talents with a series of commemorative stamps that featured his artworks. This gorgeous piece pictured is of Dersingham, Norfolk, which is located near Sandringham.



6/ 9 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Sandringham Charles has also captured the elegant Sandringham building in its full glory. His portrait sees the brick building glistening in the sunlight and the domed rooves of the royal property.



7/ 9 © MAX NASH Scotland Charles didn't just paint at the royal residences, but he has painted many other portraits of Scotland. This amazing image really captures the quietness of his surroundings.



8/ 9 © Yui Mok - PA Images Exhibitions The King's artworks have been displayed at numerous exhibitions, sometimes alongside those painted by the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Victoria. Here, we can see two pretty natural artworks from different seasons.



9/ 9 © Tim Graham Ski pass Alongside commemorative stamps and exhibitions, the monarch's artworks have also been used on ski passes. The King and his family used to holiday at the Klosters ski resort in Switzerland where he painted the surrounding landscapes. Lucky skiers in 1997 got to use his artwork of the mountain and trees at the resort.



