Queen Mary wows in diamond tiara and red ballgown at Latvia state banquet

Queen Mary made a glamorous entrance as she and King Frederik were hosted at a glittering state banquet at the end of their first day of their Latvia visit on Tuesday. The Danish royal couple were hosted by President Edgars Rinkēvičs at Riga Castle to celebrate the close relationship between the two countries.

Mary, 53, wowed in a red satin gown by Danish designer, Soeren Le Schmidt, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a pleated A-line style skirt. She teamed the dress with the Antique Edwardian tiara, which contains diamonds and rubies, and displayed her royal honours.

Frederik, 57, donned a tuxedo with his naval uniform jacket, and also displayed his medals and honours. Earlier in the day, the monarch was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of the Knights of the Cross, Latvia's highest military order, while Queen Mary received the Grand Cross of the Order of the Three Stars.

During their first day in Latvia, Frederik and Mary were greeted during an official reception and welcome ceremony before they laid flowers at the Freedom Monument. They also visited parliament, the Occupation Museum, the Latvian Academy of Culture and Riga's Art Nouveau district.

1/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images The couple arriving at the banquet Queen Mary and King Frederik made quite the entrance as they arrived at Riga Castle, which is located on the banks of the Daugava River and dates back to the early 14th century.



2/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images Time for an official photo The couple posed for pictures with President Edgars Rinkēvičs and other distinguished guests, with the Danish and Latvian flags proudly on display



3/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary's evening look A closer look at Queen Mary's jewels, with the tiara bought at auction in 2012. The Antique Edwardian tiara dates back to the early 1900s and can be converted to a necklace. Mary first wore the piece for her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday celebrations in 2015. She also sported a specially-made pair of earrings, which match the headpiece, wearing her brunette locks in a half-updo.



4/ 5 © Robin/Action Press/Shutterstock Mary wearing the ballgown in 2018 Queen Mary actually wore the gown for a New Year's gala in 2018 when she was Crown Princess. On that occasion, she teamed the dress with the spectacular Danish Ruby Parure, wearing her hair up in a sophisticated beehive.

