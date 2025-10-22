Crown Prince Christian, 20, steps in as King Frederik and Queen Mary leave the country

Crown Prince Christian has stepped in for his father, King Frederik, for the next two days. The Danish heir, who turned 20 last week, is acting as regent on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the royal family calendar. Christian only steps in as regent when the King is out of the country, and the palace has confirmed to BILLED-BLADET that Frederik and Mary are on a private stay abroad for the next few days.

The King was last seen publicly on Monday as he conducted his weekly audience at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The royal household has not provided any details about where the couple have travelled to, or whether their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Crown Prince Christian is currently undergoing lieutenant training at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse. The royal completed military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the barracks in May, having undertaken the traditional "REX-tour," an intense four-day exercise. Ahead of his 20th birthday, the Danish royal palace shared video footage and pictures of Christian taking to the skies in an F-16 aircraft, with a GoPro camera capturing his viewpoint from the cockpit. Watch below.

The Crown Prince called the experience a "boy's dream come true," as his father, King Frederik, also joined him at the airbase in support. Christian is following in the footsteps of his father, who also gained experience in the army and air force, as well as training to be a frogman in the Frogman Corps, an elite maritime special operations unit of the Danish Defence Command. It was there that Frederik gained the nickname "Pingo," after his wetsuit filled with water, forcing him to waddle like a penguin.

© Kongehuset Prince Christian took part in a training flight with an F16 aircraft

Christian's future plans after his lieutenant training are currently unknown, but the future king could decide to enrol at university. King Frederik studied at Aarhus University and later Harvard, becoming the first Danish royal to complete a university education. King Frederik and Queen Mary will present the Royal Couple's Awards next Monday in Randers before heading to Latvia for a two-day state visit on Tuesday.