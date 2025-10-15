King Frederik and Queen Mary's son Crown Prince Christian, 20, photographed at royal home

King Frederik and Queen Mary proudly released a set of new photographs to mark their eldest son Crown Prince Christian's 20th birthday on Wednesday. The photoshoot took place at the Danish royal family's home at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, giving royal fans a brief glimpse into the royal residence.

While the snaps include a couple of formal portraits of the Crown Prince, in the rest he is dressed more casually and therefore appears more relaxed. While as heir to the Danish to the throne, he is preparing for his future duties as King, Christian is currently on a Lieutenant's training course after completing service with the Grand Hussar Regiment in May.

Earlier this week, the Danish royal palace shared video footage and pictures of Christian taking to the skies in a F16 aircraft, with a GoPro camera capturing his viewpoint from the cockpit.

In a personal social media post, the royal described the experience as a "boy's dream come true," with his father, King Frederik, also stopping by after his flight. Take a look at his new birthday portraits…

WATCH: Crown Prince Christian has Top Gun moment as he flies in F-16 plane

1/ 6 © Kongehuset Christian was born born on October 15, 2005 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen A formal head shot of the Crown Prince, showing him in a navy suit, a blue shirt and a burgundy tie. Since his 18th birthday in 2023, Christian has carried out more public-facing duties and can act as regent in his father's absence from the country.

2/ 6 © Kongehuset The royal suited and booted Crown Prince Christian, who has been heir to the Danish throne since his father's accession in January 2024, unveiled his own Coat of Arms last year. On his 18th birthday, his grandmother Queen Margrethe also gifted him the Order of the Elephant, which is Denmark's highest honour.

3/ 6 © Kongehuset The family split their time between residences In this snap, Christian is dressed in a denim shirt and beige trousers at the door of the family's home. A rare glimpse inside the hallway can be seen, with large colourful artwork on the walls. King Frederik and Queen Mary have a home at Fredensborg Palace, called the Chancellery, with Mary recently opening up about its renovations and its wildlife garden.



4/ 6 © Kongehuset A pensive looking prince Christian is the eldest of Frederik and Mary's four children. His siblings are Princess Isabella, 18, who will graduate from high school next year, plus 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.



5/ 6 © Kongehuset A glimpse of the gardens at Amalienborg Like most youngsters, Crown Prince Christian likes to socialise and has an interest in music and sport. He attended the Paris 2024 Paralympics last summer and was spotted at Smukfest Music Festival with his sister, Isabella, earlier this year.



6/ 6 © Kongehuset Christian is currently in the middle of his Lieutenant's training Crown Prince Christian's Top Gun moment ahead of flying a F-16 aircraft on Monday.