Queen Camilla's son recalls terrifying moment he fought off '15-stone dog' to save his beloved Jack Russell

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed that his beloved Jack Russell, Maud, was "brutally attacked" by a large dog on Thursday. He shared the harrowing ordeal on his Instagram account, describing how, while walking Maud on Kensington High Street, the small dog was mauled by a "vast dog," which he believes was possibly a Cane Corso.

Alongside a photograph of his pet Maud, the food writer wrote: "Yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead. We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a hell of a lot of room. But it spotted Maud, dragged the owner off his feet and brutally attacked her."

Tom, 50, revealed that the dog that mauled his Jack Russell weighed an estimated 15 stone, compared to Maud's tiny two-stone frame. He described the desperate struggle to save his pet, rolling on the pavement and trying to free her from the larger dog's jaws. "It seemed like hours, but was probably no more than 30 seconds," he added.

Maud was left seriously injured and has since been undergoing major surgery, with Tom describing the ordeal as harrowing but emphasising that his brave little dog is fighting to recover. He explained: "She's still in the emergency vet, but she's a fighter and everything is crossed. Her vital signs are stable, touch wood."

© Instagram Tom Parker Bowles shared this picture of his dog Maud after the attack

Tom went on to use the post to warn owners about dangerous dogs, stressing the importance of muzzling them, while also thanking the strangers who helped him and praising Londoners' kindness. "Anyway, the point of this horrible story is to say that dangerous dogs like this should always be muzzled. Always," he continued. "Although I'm a great believer in there being no bad dogs, rather bad owners.

"Secondly, and really importantly, I want to thank all the lovely people, of every creed and colour, who rushed to help. The old man who hit the dog with his stick as it continued to attack. The kind lady who whistled like a navvy to hail a cab to get me to the emergency vet. The cab drivers who ferried me across town. And The brilliant vet @villagevetlond Chiswick who saved her life.

© Getty Queen Camilla with her son Tom Parker Bowles

"It may all seem a bit shit at the moment. But there are so many good people out there. The kindness of strangers is immense. Don't believe all the crap about London. It's still the greatest city on earth and I'm so very proud to be a Londoner."

Tom's post received a flurry of messages, with Jemima Khan replying: "So sorry for poor Maud - please keep us posted on here re her recovery x." Olly Smith added: "Love you, Tom. Sending all the greatest vibes to Maud and a massive hug to you xxx." Candice Brown said: "Ohhhh sending so much love to Maud and all of you [heart emoji]."